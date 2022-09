$750 NFL Free Bet On Our +300 Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Betting Pick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

NFL Week 2 continues and we have $750 in free bets for the matchup which you can claim to back our Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills betting pick with.

If our betting pick for Robert Woods to score a touchdown comes in, you will walk away with a staggering $2250 profit! And if it loses you won’t have lost a dime because of our Titans vs Bills free bet.

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For Titans vs Bills

Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

Open an Account With Bovada

Our Best Titans vs Bills Betting Pick: Robert Woods Touchdowns over 0.50 +260

Woods is the number one option for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and last week hauled in one of his two targets for 13 yards.

The Titans No. 1 wideout was acquired in the off season from the Rams and is working his way back from injury. He led the Tennessee wideouts with 46 of a possible 65 snaps and is definitely on the field long enough for him to hit pay dirt.

Over Woods 10-year career, the star wideout has hauled in 571 of his 899 targets for, 7090 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for four touchdowns after nine games in an injury halted 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams.

Back Robert Woods to score a TD @ +300 With Bovada

Titans vs Bills Odds