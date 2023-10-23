NFL

49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

The 49ers vs Vikings betting offer with Bovada will get you up to $750 in MNF NFL free bets. Just join today, ahead of the match, and you can also use this top US offshore sportsbook to bet on tonight’s San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings game in ANY US State.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)

Open an account with top US sportsbook Bovada today prior to the MNF action between the 49ers and Vikings game and you can get up to $750 in NFL free bets.

If you want to get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 NFL free bet.

How To Claim Your 49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting
Claim $750 Bovada 49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer

Bovada NFL Betting Offer For MNF: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Place your MNF bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300- Get $225free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully regulated and trusted US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including California, the home of the 49ers.

Why? This is because Bovada are based offshore so don’t have to adhere to the set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

49ers and Vikings Play For 50th Time Today

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the Super Bowl LVIII favorites after winning 5 of their opening six games, but their winning run ended last week with a defeat to the Browns.

Therefore, they will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight vs the Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, in what will be the 50th time the sides have met.

The Vikings lost their opening three games but have bounced back with 2 wins in their last three. They also have a tidy record over the 49ers at home – winning their last 6 in front of their home fans vs San Francisco, with their last defeat in 1992.

Despite their poor record away at the Vikings, the moneyline betting suggests a win for the 49ers, who are the clear favorites at -300, with the Vikings +250. A $100 win bet on the Vikings at +250 would profit $250.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • 49ers -300
  • Vikings +250

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State, including California
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  40s
rsz christian mccaffrey hurdle cardinals kei trel clark 49ers e1696195140448
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  9min

You can bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings in California ahead of tonight’s big Monday Night Football, by joining up with the top CA sports betting site featured…

1751092796.0
NFL
Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Hints At Poor Officiating In Game vs Eagles On Sunday Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visited the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 5–1 teams on Sunday Night Football last night. It was a showdown of two of the…

cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Bears News: Matt Eberflus Wins In Battle Of Hot Seat Head Coaches
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 22 2023
rsz dalvin cook 091223
NFL
New York Jets Rumors: The Dalvin Cook Experiment Has Been A Failure
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 21 2023
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 20 2023
Arrow to top