49ers vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay: Back Our +1200 NFL Wild Card Picks

The NFL is finally reaching the business end of the season and ahead of the opening match in the Wildcard Playoffs that sees the 49ers take on the Seahawks, we have selected our best picks for the game with BetOnline to make a same game parlay that comes out at +1200, how good does that sound?

49ers vs Seahawks NFL Playoff Same Game Parlay Picks

49ers vs Seahawks NFL Playoff Same Game Parlay @ +1200 with BetOnline

Best NFL Playoff Betting Sites

49ers vs Seahawks Pick 1: 49ers To Cover

The first pick in our parlay sees the 49ers cover the spread against a Seahawks side who left it til late to qualify for the playoffs.

Nobody was expecting Seattle to make it to the playoffs with just one game left of the season and it was thanks to a Packers slip up on the final day and the overtime kicking heroics of Jason Myers that saw the side just scrape through to the Wildcard playoffs.

The 49ers put together an impressive (13-4) record through the regular season and having won three of their last five by 10 or more points, we are backing the third favourites for the Super Bowl to cover the point spread set at 10 and cruise through to the next round.

49ers vs Seahawks Pick 2: Brock Purdy 2+ Touchdowns

Our second pick for the opening playoff game is for Brock Purdy to score two or more touchdowns against the Seahawks.

These sides have already met in the regular season, with Purdy throwing a masterclass as usual in a comfortable 21-13 victory scoring two touchdowns and throwing for 217 yards.

Brock Purdy NFL ranks since becoming starter in Week 14 Rank

Pass Rating 119.0 1st

Pass TD 11 t-1st

Pass TD/Att 8.9% 1st

Pass Yds/Att 8.85 1st

Wins 5 t-1st uh wow pic.twitter.com/CPIaWGUIa5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2023

Purdy has proved throughout this campaign that he is a consistent quarterback and with two or more touchdowns in his last five games, we are confident that the 23-year old can score two or maybe even more again on Saturday.

49ers vs Seahawks Pick 3: Elijah Mitchell To Score a Touchdown

Having been plagued by injuries throughout this season, Elijah Mitchell has only played five games for the 49ers so far in this campaign however we are backing the running back to score when he faces the Seahawks this weekend.

Mitchell made his return to action against the Cardinals in the final game of the regular season and he certainly came back with a bang.

The 49ers came out comfortably on top against Arizona and with two TD’s on his return, we are backing Mitchell to find his way into the end zone in the opening playoff match of this years season.

49ers vs Seahawks Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Content You May Like