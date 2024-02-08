The San Francisco 49ers had to battle in the NFC playoffs to reach the Super Bowl this season. Green Bay and Detroit gave them a run for their money. Ultimately, the Niners prevailed and they are right where they expected themselves to be. This Sunday, they will be facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for a rematch of Super Bowl 54.

However, both teams look different this time around. One huge addition the Niners have for Super Bowl 58 is their three-time first-team All-Pro LT Trent Willaims. He was not with San Francisco when they lost to the Chiefs in 2020. The 35-year-old has been taking it all in throughout the week. Williams knows just how special it is to even reach the Super Bowl. Winning it all would make be what Williams called a fairy-tale ending.

Can the 49ers avenge a loss in Super Bowl 54 and beat the Chiefs this time around?

Trent Williams’ first Super Bowl has been a long time coming 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KlNSYoljSb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 8, 2024

Trent Williams knows just how lucky he is to be in this position. Five years ago, he had to get surgery to remove a potentially life-threatening cancerous growth from his scalp. At the time, Williams was unsure if he would be able to play again. The veteran tackle claimed medical and front office staff botched his cancer diagnosis. He grew weary of Washington and was ready to move on. Luckily, the 49ers had an interest in trading for Williams.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Niners sent a third and fifth-round pick to Washington for Trent Williams. He’s been a first-team All-Pro LT in each of his last three seasons. Williams is playing arguably the best football of his career and is easily one of Washington’s most important players. Without him, their offensive line is not the same. San Francisco wants to cap off this incredible season with a win in Super Bowl 58 vs. the Chiefs.

I’m sooooo happy for Trent Williams. The Greatest LT of All Time gets to play in his first Super Bowl. Let’s Gooooooo🔥 @TrentW71 #49ers

🎥: @49ers | #Niners #NFL pic.twitter.com/fjN4rgcbrl — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) February 2, 2024



Not every player is lucky enough to play in the Super Bowl. Fourteen years into his professional career, Trent Williams will get his first opportunity this Sunday. Getting a win on the biggest stage in football would cement his legacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It will take a full team effort this Sunday to take down the incredible Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers are favored (-2) vs. Kansas City for the big game.