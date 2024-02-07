NFL

49ers Legend Joe Montana Poses For Drake’s OVO x NFL Collaboration Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Cai Parry
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana has been snapped modelling a collaboration between Drake’s OVO clothing brand and the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Canadian rap sensation Drake has struck a collaboration between his OVO (October’s Very Own) clothing brand and the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, and none other than legendary ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana has been snapped modelling the new gear.

A four-time Super Bowl champion in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990, as well as a three-time Super Bowl MVP in all but the 1989 triumph, Montana donned a purple and cream letterman jacket consisting of the NFL and OVO logos, and also the branding for Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown in Las Vegas.

Montana was also snapped in a cream hoodie with the OVO logo emblazoned on the front.

This isn’t the first time Drake‘s fashion brand has collaborated with the NFL either, most recently releasing a collection modelled by Snoop Dogg, Birdman and Action Bronson in December.

The pair of brands first worked together in early February of last year, where rappers Lil Wayne and Benny the Butcher styled the pieces that were made available on the NFL’s website.

Montana’s selection as the face of the collaboration isn’t by chance either, as the 67-year-old has a unique connection with this Super Bowl in particular. This is because not only has he represented the 49ers, but he has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Montana didn’t ever lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs, he enjoyed a successful two year spell in Missouri, in which he led the three-time Super Bowl winners to the AFC Championship game in his first season with the team.

The highly-anticipated season finale gets underway on Sunday, February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs will be aiming to retain their title after last year’s triumph, and the favored 49ers will be hoping to spoil the party and lift the title for the first time since 1994.

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
