Jauan Jennings is set to be a free agent this coming offseason. His contract is expiring after spending his first three years with the San Francisco 49ers, but it was unclear how in-demand he’d be on the open market.

He’s probably going to garner a lot more attention after his performance in the Super Bowl.

49ers: Jauan Jennings Ups His Price Tag With Super Bowl Performance

Jauan Jennings joins Nick Foles as the only players to ever throw and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2024

Had the 49ers held on and won the game, Jennings probably would have been named MVP. His yardage and catch numbers didn’t jump off of the stat sheet, as he had 4 grabs for 42 yards. But his catches were timely, as three of them went for first downs, and he was responsible for both of the touchdowns that his team scored during the game.

In the second quarter, Jennings extended the San Francisco’s lead to 10 points by throwing a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey on a gadget play. He had a hand in the only other touchdown for the 49ers as well, catching a 10 yard pass and fighting through tackles for a score in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ultimately proved to be too much to handle. The 49ers kicked a field goal in overtime after a potential touchdown pass sailed over Jennings’ head in the end zone, and Kansas City scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to win the game.

Regular Season Numbers Didn’t Impress

Jauan Jennings had a hell off a game: • 4 targets

• 4 catches

• 3 first downs

• 1 touchdown receiving

• 1 touchdown passing

• 79.9 run-blocking grade – 3rd highest on the team pic.twitter.com/ezLNVgdgmp — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 12, 2024

Winning Super Bowl MVP certainly would have been a nice boost to Jennings’ free agent résumé, as there have been other lesser-known players who have won the award and then parlayed that into a big pay day.

But his ability to come up with big plays in a big game should help his status on the open market. While the group of free agent wide receivers this year is not exactly deep, Jennings didn’t have much of a case with his 19 catches for 265 yards and 1 touchdown in the regular season.

Those numbers don’t pop off of the page when it comes to those of other free agent wide receivers, as they are on par with those of guys like Mack Hollins and Alex Erickson. But two touchdowns in the Super Bowl will surely help.

Will the 49ers show interest in bringing him back? They should have the cap space, but they will be footing an expensive bill come 2025. They would probably only be willing to give Jennings a one-year deal as they have to find a way to pay Brandon Aiyuk as well, though Jennings will likely be looking for longer-term security with his next deal.