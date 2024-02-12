NFL

49ers: Jauan Jennings’ Super Bowl Performance Should Help His Free Agent Status

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn20
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn20

Jauan Jennings is set to be a free agent this coming offseason. His contract is expiring after spending his first three years with the San Francisco 49ers, but it was unclear how in-demand he’d be on the open market.

He’s probably going to garner a lot more attention after his performance in the Super Bowl.

49ers: Jauan Jennings Ups His Price Tag With Super Bowl Performance

Had the 49ers held on and won the game, Jennings probably would have been named MVP. His yardage and catch numbers didn’t jump off of the stat sheet, as he had 4 grabs for 42 yards. But his catches were timely, as three of them went for first downs, and he was responsible for both of the touchdowns that his team scored during the game.

In the second quarter, Jennings extended the San Francisco’s lead to 10 points by throwing a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey on a gadget play. He had a hand in the only other touchdown for the 49ers as well, catching a 10 yard pass and fighting through tackles for a score in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ultimately proved to be too much to handle. The 49ers kicked a field goal in overtime after a potential touchdown pass sailed over Jennings’ head in the end zone, and Kansas City scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to win the game.

Regular Season Numbers Didn’t Impress

Winning Super Bowl MVP certainly would have been a nice boost to Jennings’ free agent résumé, as there have been other lesser-known players who have won the award and then parlayed that into a big pay day.

But his ability to come up with big plays in a big game should help his status on the open market. While the group of free agent wide receivers this year is not exactly deep, Jennings didn’t have much of a case with his 19 catches for 265 yards and 1 touchdown in the regular season.

Those numbers don’t pop off of the page when it comes to those of other free agent wide receivers, as they are on par with those of guys like Mack Hollins and Alex Erickson. But two touchdowns in the Super Bowl will surely help.

Will the 49ers show interest in bringing him back? They should have the cap space, but they will be footing an expensive bill come 2025. They would probably only be willing to give Jennings a one-year deal as they have to find a way to pay Brandon Aiyuk as well, though Jennings will likely be looking for longer-term security with his next deal.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn20
NFL

LATEST 49ers: Jauan Jennings’ Super Bowl Performance Should Help His Free Agent Status

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
rsz jauan jennings 1
NFL
NFL: Who Would Have Been Named Super Bowl MVP If 49ers Had Won?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024

The San Francisco 49ers will enter another NFL off-season filled with disappointment after their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. They were…

rsz patrick mahomes super bowl lviii 1
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is Now 11-3 As An Underdog In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were listed as the underdog in three of their four postseason games during their run to Super Bowl 2024, and they proved that…

Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL
Multiple 49ers players were unaware of the new rules in OT of the Super Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Tommy Townsend Chiefs pic
NFL
Four key players the Kansas City must resign this offseason after winning Super Bowl 58
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Dre Greenlaw 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in San Francisco’s Super Bowl 58 loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Where do the 49ers go after another tragic loss in the Super Bowl to Kansas City?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Arrow to top