There are so many star players for the 49ers that sometimes others are overlooked. San Francisco’s defense is an elite unit and they have some unsung heroes. One of them is LB Dre Greenlaw. The 26-year-old is a massive reason why their defense is one of the best in the NFL. Greenlaw’s 120 tackles are the second-most of the team during the regular season. He played 15 of their 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Unfortunately, their star LB suffered a torn Achilles trying to run back onto the field for the Niners. It was a non-contact injury for Greenlaw and a devastating loss to their defense. He went down with roughly nine minutes left in the second quarter. Greenlaw reportedly was dealing with several injuries throughout the entire season. However, he powered through and gave everything he could. There was nothing he could do to stop a non-contact Achilles tear.

Dre Greenlaw will look to be ready for the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl

Sources: #49ers star LB Dre Greenlaw is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles while trying to run onto the field in the Super Bowl. Not a surprise, unfortunately. As crushing as it gets. pic.twitter.com/qLf5TRdEYu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024



Before his injury in the Super Bowl, Dre Greenlaw had three tackles and was playing well. Sadly, his season was cut short in the biggest game possible. A tough situation for him to be in. Throughout the 2023 season, Greenlaw was dealing with groin ankle, hamstring, shoulder, and hip injuries. On top of all that, he missed their Week 18 game with Achilles tendonitis. His leg gave out in the worst moment and Greenlaw did not return to the game.

Greenlaw’s teammate Nick Bosa was devastated to see him go down like that. He emphasized that the former fifth-round pick was already dealing with so much this season. Dre Greenlaw battled through injuries in 2023 and helped do his part to get San Francisco back to the Super Bowl. Tearing his Achilles is not how he envisioned the year ending. Now, Greenlaw needs to get in contact with Aaron Rodgers and see how he was able to recover from his Achilles injury so quickly.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw now has been ruled out after suffering an Achilles injury here: pic.twitter.com/YNGx3DTXSe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2024



When Greenlaw left the game, Oren Burks replaced him at LB and finished with five tackles in Super Bowl 58. San Francisco’s defense was not able to stop the Chiefs at the biggest moment of the game. They lost 25-22 in OT to Patrick Mahomes. Now, Greenlaw will get surgery and will do what he can to be ready for the start of 2024. It won’t be easy after tearing his Achilles in the last game of the season.