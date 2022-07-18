3M Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After an amazing 150th Open Championship in which Cameron Smith triumphed at St Andrews last week, attention turn back to the PGA Tour for the 3M Open this week from TPC Twin Cities. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Minnesota.

This is the first tournament back in America after The Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our 3M Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota.

3M Open Preview

After a compelling Open Championship last week in Scotland, this week is the turn of the 3M Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC Twin Cities this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The 3M Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Blaine, Minnesota.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as former world number one and PGA Championship winner, Jason Day, former Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former Open Champion, Stewart Cink, all feature this week at TPC Twin Cities, aiming to become the 3M Open champion.

Last year, Cameron Champ triumphed at the 2021 3M Open, finishing on a score of -16 after defeating J.T Poston in a play-off to claim his first win on the PGA Tour. If you think Champ has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, you can back him at an amazing price of 60/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, TPC Twin Cities is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in the year 2000 by former multi-major championship winner and golfing legend, the late Arnold Palmer. It is a par 72 and is 7,164 yards in length. TPC Twin Cities held the 3M Championship from 2001-2018, before it was renamed the 3M Open, which it has hosted from 2019 to date.

Paul Goydos holds the course record, shooting a -12 60 back in 2017. The tournament record for the 3M Open is held by Matthew Wolff, who won the tournament back in 2019 on a score of -21. An aggregate of 263 shots over the 72 holes.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Minnesota golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 3M Open this week at TPC Twin Cities.

3M Open Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

3M Open Tip 1: Jason Day to win @ 55/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is former PGA Championship winner and world number one, Jason Day.

As we have said, Jason Day was the best golfer in the world not so long ago. The former PGA Championship winner was regarded as one of the best players for a five/six year period, consistently winning tournaments and cropping up at the top of leaderboards week in, week out.

However, due to a horrible back injury and an ingest of some exceptional young golfing talent, the Australian has seen himself fall well down the Official World Golf Rankings and hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2018.

With the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa taking a week off after a busy schedule the past few weeks with the Scottish Open and The 150th Open Championship last week, someone like Day can certainly exploit the weaker field on show this week in Minnesota.

On his day, the 34-year-old is clearly one of the best players in the world, but just needs to find that form again which surely isn’t too far away. Day played reasonably well at the Wells Fargo a few weeks ago, finishing in fifth place, but hasn’t been great since, so will be looking to put that right once and for all this week at the 3M Open.

If Day can get his putter to behave as well as hitting the majority of fairways, he will most certainly have a say come Sunday evening.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 55/1 with Bet UK.

3M Open Tip 2: Erik van Rooyen to win and each-way @ 70/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the 3M Open this week back on American soil, is South African golf star, Erik van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen stepped over form the PD World Tour to the PGA Tour a year or two ago, and has shows he is more than capable of hanging with the best players in the world on a weekly basis.

However, in recent times he hasn’t been performing in the way we had become used to and how van Rooyen himself would have wanted to. The South African has missed five cuts in a row, but here at SportsLens, we think he can turn his fortunes around this week at the 3M Open.

Although he has been poor recently, van Rooyen does have a few Top 10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour. The 32-year-old finished in 10th place at the RBC Heritage in April, when Jordan Spieth triumphed. He finished just two shots behind Spieth, and had every chance of winning right until the final few holes on Sunday.

Van Rooyen also finished just outside the top 10 at The players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March, where newly crowned Open Championship winner, Cameron Smith, triumphed.

On his day, van Rooyen is a great player and in a slightly weaker field than we are used to on the PGA tour, we think he could have a good run at TPC Twin Cities this week.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 70/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Day and van Rooyen are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tony Finau @ 14/1, Hideki Matsuyama @ 18/1, Sungjae Im @ 18/1, Nick Hardy @40/1 and Danny Willett @ 80/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

