3 Live Super Bowl Bets To Make As In-Play Odds Move On Sunday

Super Bowl 2023 has already kicked off but NFL fans can still capitalize on odds for the Eagles vs Chiefs while the game is underway.

The Best Live Bets To Make For Super Bowl 2023

Once the game has kicked off, bettors can often get better odds on game lines and player props.

Let’s go over the best live bets to make during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-150)

The Eagles finished the regular season with the NFL’s best pass defense but Philadelphia was actually a middle-of-the-pack team at defending the tight end position.

Kelce should have plenty of room to work with in the middle of the field on Sunday and is bound to get in the end zone at some point in the Super Bowl.

While I also like the Chiefs’ tight end to score first at +600 odds, there could be some added value on the anytime touchdown scorer bet as it starts to move closer to +100 during the game.

Devonta Smith Over 64.5 Yards (-110)

AJ Brown is going to draw a lot of attention from the Chiefs’ defense and rightfully so.

The Eagles’ wide receiver had 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season but he’s been quiet during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. The same thing can’t be said about his running mate, Devonta Smith. While Brown has been held under 30 yards in each of Philadelphia’s first two playoff games, Smith has piled up a total of 97 yards. Even with Hurts nursing a shoulder injury, Philadelphia will have to throw the ball to win on Sunday, which means Smith should see plenty of targets versus the Chiefs.

Take DeVonta Smith to go over 64.5 receiving yards in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs ML (+100)

With live odds being offered throughout the game, NFL fans can capitalize on live movements to get better odds for their Super Bowl picks.

The Chiefs will open as underdogs on Sunday and could move to +200 or higher if the team goes down by a touchdown early in the game.

Sharp bettors would be wise not to come Mahomes out though.

Reports have surfaced before the big game that Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury and will be dealing with some pain. That means Philadelphia will likely lean on its running game, allowing the Chiefs a chance to stay in it, even if Mahomes gets off to a slow start.

Keep an eye on the Chiefs’ odds and back Kansas City in-play at a price of +100 or higher.