3.35 Newmarket Tips | Feilden Stakes Best Bets and Trends on Thursday

More decent flat turf action this Thursday from Newmarket as we head into the final day of their Craven Meeting. No ITV horse racing cameras at HQ today, as they prepare to head to Newcastle on Good Friday, but there’s still some top action that is spearheaded by the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes at 3.35 – Andy Newton takes a look at the day’s big race in more detail.



3.35 Newmarket (bet365 Feilden Stakes) Tips

There has been support this morning for the Martyn Meade-trained Cresta and it’s easy to see why. This 3 year-old was a fine runner-up in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury back in October and this slight ease in grade will help – he shouldn’t be far away.

The Richard Hannon yard took this in 2016 and have a fair chance again with Dawn Of Liberation, who returned last month with a smooth win at Doncaster. This will be harder, but he did it well and is yet to finish out of the top three from four runs.

Sonny Liston won well on debut Sandown and could be anything based on that, but the lack of experience is a tiny worry. You’d feel Eydon and Austrian Theory have a bit to find on what we’ve seen so far.

But the main call here is the top-rated MASEKELA @ 13/8 with bet365, who was a cracking 4th in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes here last September. Before that he won at this Listed level at Newbury so being back in this grade is a plus, while he also has the jockey that rode him that day – William Buick – back in the saddle.

Feilden Stakes Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of today’s Feilden Stakes by using our key trends.

3.35 Newmarket – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) (Class 1) (3yo) 1m21f ITV4

10/11 – Top three finish last time out

10/11 – Won between 1-2 times before

9/11 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

9/11 – Had run 5+ months ago

9/11 – Had won over at least 1m before

8/11 – Favourites placed

7/11 – Winners that came between stalls 2-4 (inc)

6/11 – Won last time out

4/11 – Winning favourites

4/11 – Winners from stall 4

2/11 – Trained by Mark Johnston

0/11 – Winners from stall 1

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 11/4

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

