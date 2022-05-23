Monday’s Bet of the Day: Our 18/1 Bet of the Day

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Notts County host Grimsby Town in the National League quarter-final with both teams hoping to further their chase for a return to the Football League. We have checked through all the odds and found our bet of the day.

Bet of the Day: Notts County vs Grimsby Town – 3-1 Notts County @ 18/1 with bet365

Both these teams are eager to make a return to the Football League but have the tough task of playing three more games to have any chance of promotion.

Notts County have scored an impressive 81 goals this season and will be looking to add to that tally in the play-offs.

Grimsby pose their own threat and Notts County will be wary of the threat they will pose them tonight.

Our bet of the day is for the game to finish 3-1 to the hosts.

