With the 37th Royal Rumble taking center stage on Saturday night in Florida, we are putting it under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. We also take a look at the latest 2024 Royal Rumble odds ahead of this compelling WWE event.

Who Is Favorite To Win The 2024 Royal Rumble?

WWE fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the 2024 Royal Rumble on Saturday night. This year’s Royal Rumble takes center stage at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, with the rumble just one of four stellar matches on the night.

In the lead up to the Royal Rumble, there are so many narratives being spun by the WWE. Not to mention the fact there could be some highly anticipated returns from the likes of The Rock and CM Punk.

As you can see with the prices below, CM Punk is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Randy Orton (+600), The Rock (+700) and Cody Rhodes (+275) are just some of the other leading market contenders for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul of course defends his WWE United States Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but is also priced as a +3300 underdog to win the actual rumble. Former Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre could be a good outside wager at +1000 odds as well.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 40% chance that CM Punk reigns supreme and wins the 30-man 2024 Royal Rumble. There is a 26.7% implied probability chance that Cody Rhodes wins and goes back-to-back, with Randy Orton given a 14.3% chance, whilst The Rock had a 12.5% implied probability chance.

Overall, it is evident that WWE veteran CM Punk is most fancied by price-setters to win, judging by the latest 2024 Royal Rumble odds.

2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Odds

Check out the chart below for the best 2024 Men's Royal Rumble odds.

CM Punk @ +150

Cody Rhodes @ +275

Gunther @ +300

Randy Orton @ +600

LA Knight @ +700

The Rock @ +700

Drew McIntyre @ +1000

Jey Uso @ +1000

MJF @ +1000

Sami Zayn @ +1400

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Prior to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, WWE veteran CM Punk is the +150 betting favorite to win his first Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes is second favorite to make it back-to-back Royal Rumble victories at +275.

Meanwhile The Rock is priced at +700 to return to the WWE and win his second Royal Rumble match, following his triumph at the 2000 Royal rumble 24 years ago.

Tuning into a free Royal Rumble live stream is the best option for WWE fans wanting to watch this compelling event totally free of charge.

2024 Royal Rumble – Event Info

🥊 WWE Event: 2024 Royal Rumble

2024 Royal Rumble 📅 Date: January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 🕛 Event Time: Approx. 8:00PM EST

Approx. 8:00PM EST 🏆 Title: 2024 Royal Rumble Champion

2024 Royal Rumble Champion 📺 TV Channel: Peacock/WWE Network

Peacock/WWE Network 🏟 Venue: Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Florida 🎲 Odds: CM Punk +150 | Cody Rhodes +275 | Gunther +300