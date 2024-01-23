The 2024 Royal Rumble goes down on Saturday night from |Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Royal Rumble betting picks and predictions for the four Royal Rumble matches on Saturday night.

The 2024 Royal Rumble event is one of the most highly anticipated Royal Rumble events in years. There are so many narratives going into this years event, with four different matches on show for WWE fans viewing pleasure.

2024 Royal Rumble Preview

The 2024 Royal Rumble event is one of the most highly anticipated Royal Rumble events in years. There are so many narratives going into this years event, with four different matches on show for WWE fans viewing pleasure.

First up, the WWE United States Championship is on the line as Logan Paul aims to successfully defend his belt for the very first time. He takes on Kevin Owens, who is a big underdog with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset against ‘The Maverick’.

Next up is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns is of course the defending champion here, and he is fully expected to beat Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles in emphatic fashion. Then comes the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Bayley is the outright favorite here, with Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill the next two in the betting. This could be a tough one to call, but the best real money sports betting apps are slightly favoring Bayley to walk away from the 37th Royal Rumble with the victory.

Finally it’s the showpiece event – the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble. There are so many huge names expected to walk to the ring for this contest, such as Randy Orton, CM Punk, The Rock and Cody Rhodes to name but a few.

At this moment in time, the latest 2024 Royal Rumble odds suggest that CM Punk will win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his illustrious career on Saturday night. Only time will tell if this is the case.

Royal Rumble Betting Picks

Men’s Royal Rumble Pick

The Men’s Royal Rumble is the showpiece match of the entire 2024 Royal Rumble event. This year is no different, with so many storylines potentially playing out come Saturday night in Florida.

None bigger than whether Cody Rhodes can win back-to-back Royal Rumbles, whether CM Punk can win a first RR, or if someone like The Rock could win his second or Randy Orton a record breaking third.

Here at SportsLens, we are backing Cody Rhodes to become just the fourth WWE superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. Hulk Hogan did it, as did Shawn Michael and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now, we think Rhodes could add his name to that illustrious list of back-to-back rumble victors.

Rhodes’ redemption tour has been one of the biggest stories in the WWE since his return in 2022. Last year, he should have defeated Reigns at Wrestlemania 39, but the WWE really dropped the ball on that one. However, now the WWE have the chance to right the wrongs they created last year.

A win here for Rhodes sets up a mouth-watering Wrestlemania 40 showdown with Roman Reigns. Given how big a Reigns vs Rhodes rematch would be at Wrestlemania 40, it makes perfect sense for the WWE to set that up on Saturday night.

Wrestlemania 40 is then the perfect backdrop for Rhodes to beat Reigns and finally win a WWE world championship. His odds have shorted of late from +500 to +275, which can only be a positive sign for Cody Rhodes.

Men’s Royal Rumble Prediction: Cody Rhodes to Win @ +275

Women’s Royal Rumble Pick

The WWE really seem to be pushing the two favorites for the Women’s Royal Rumble – Becky Lynch and Bayley. For that reason, it is difficult to look past either of the two to win the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Here at SportsLens, we are favoring Bayley to win it as the outright favorite at +135 odds. It seems that Bayley’s relationship with her Damage CTRL teammates is coming to an end, which is another reason why we are favoring her to get the job done here.

She hasn’t won a ‘huge’ match in quite some time. On the flip side, Becky Lynch has. In fact, she won the Royal Rumble back in 2019, whereas Bayley has never tasted success in a RR. All of these point to a 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble victory for Bayley.

Women’s Royal Rumble Prediction: Bayley to Win @ +135

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Pick

Roman Reigns aims to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt this weekend against AJ Style, LA Knight and Randy Orton in a fatal four-way match.

Without needing to go into extensive details, there is simply no way in which Roman Reigns loses at the 2024 Royal Rumble, unless he gets DQ’d. It is a sure thing that he retains his belt, as his -2500 odds suggest.

Reigns may well lose his belt in a few months time at Wrestlemania 40, but don’t expect him to lose it before then. There is no doubt that Reigns walks out of Tropicana Field on Saturday night with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt over his shoulder.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Prediction: Roman Reigns to Win @ -2500

WWE United States Championship Pick

Last November, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. This marked the first WWE title victory of his career, and certainly won’t be his last.

The odds here suggest that Kevin Owens has little or no chance of beating ‘The Maverick’, and we are in total agreement. There is a reason why Paul is such a huge favorite. There is no way on earth that the WWE let Paul lose his belt in his first ever title defense.

Similarly, it’s unlikely he actually loses his belt before Wrestlemania 40 in April. Paul is an extremely popular character, hence why it makes no sense for him to lose his belt at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The WWE will likely continue to push Logan Paul with a championship belt around his waist.

WWE United States Championship Prediction: Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO @ -2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Odds

Check out the chart below for the best 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

CM Punk @ +150

Cody Rhodes @ +275

Gunther @ +300

Randy Orton @ +600

LA Knight @ +700

The Rock @ +700

Drew McIntyre @ +1000

Jey Uso @ +1000

MJF @ +1000

Sami Zayn @ +1400

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Royal Rumble TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a Peacock or WWE Network subscriber and have access to either channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling 37th Royal Rumble event live from Florida on Peacock/WWE Network.

Live stream (US): Peacock/WWE Network subscribers can also catch the action online and via the respective apps, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the platform.

