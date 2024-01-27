Tennis

2024 Australian Open Men’s Final Picks and Odds – Sinner vs Medvedev Predictions

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Australian Open Men's Final Picks
As Jannick Sinner and Daniil Medvedev prepare for their highest stakes head-to-head in what will be their 10th meeting, see our Australian Open men’s final picks and predictions.

Australian Open Men’s Final Picks and Predictions

  • Over 38.5 Games @ -115
  • Daniil Medvedev to Win +230

Both selections can be combined for parlay betting, with a $10 stake retuning $54.

NOTE: See our Australian Open final live stream guide to follow the action as it unfolds.

Australian Open Men’s Final Pick One: Over 38.5 Games

As impressive as the stranglehold Novak Djokovic has over this tournament has been, it is refreshing to see two competitors vying for their first Australian Open title on Sunday.

That isn’t to say they are total rookies at this stage in Melbourne – in fact, this will be Daniil Medvedev’s third final, having lost to Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in consecutive years.

As for Jannick Sinner, this will be his maiden Grand Slam final after countless oh-so-nearly runs in recent years, but he has already toppled the most successful men’s player of all-time to get here.

In what should be a fascinating battle of styles, there is actually a huge amount of similarities between the two, not least in build and stature. Both wiry, tall and surprisingly mobile, they are physically domineering at the baseline as well further towards the net, meaning little gets past them.

This should result in some marathon points, just as we saw in Medvedev’s victory over the equally imposing Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Taking his first round walkover win out of the equation, Medvedev has been forced to five sets on three occasions this tournament, and his resolve in the face of adversity is something to behold.

Sinner has dropped just one set across the entire tournament – against Djokovic – and will need to be mentally prepared for a three or four hour slog if Medvedev refuses to lie down.

Over 38.5 games seems an attainable spread for these two.

Australian Open Men’s Final Pick Two: Medvedev to Win

As impressive as Sinner has been throughout the duration, this has the feeling of ‘third time’s a charm’ for Medvedev.

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Zverev would progress at his expense after racing into a two-set lead, but as we have seen all too often, Medvedev playing the villain is a part he relishes.

SportsLens’ Australian Open outright predictions picked him as the winner prior to the start of the tournament, and his Grand Slam credentials speak for themselves, even if he has just one to his name.

His experience, coupled with his unrelenting capacity to win at all costs, means he is a no-brainer pick for the final, particularly as the underdog across tennis betting sites.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
