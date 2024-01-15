With the first round now in full swing, we take you through our 2024 Australian Open day three picks and predictions below.

2024 Australian Open Day Three Picks

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer – Under 32.5 Games @ -108

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Sebastian Ofner – Kokkinakis to Win @ +106

Australian Open Day Three Pick One: Zverev vs Koepfer Under 32.5 Games

Number six seed Alexander Zverev gets his latest pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam off the ground in an all-German first round match-up with Dominik Koepfer.

The latter has enjoyed a solid run of form as of late, recently toppling the likes of David Goffin on the way to lifting the prestigious Canberra Challenger earlier this month – this has seen him break into the top 70 heading into the Australian Open.

While Koepfer has more than enough firepower to match his opponent in the majority of rallies, Zverev also finds himself in a purple patch. A scintillating week in Sydney and Perth saw the 26-year-old fire Germany to United Cup glory, all the while picking up wins against two top 10 opponents to begin his season in some style.

Barring any major struggle or potential upset, this should be a formality for Zverez, who appears to have come back even stronger following a nasty ankle injury two years ago – a deep run is to be expected to rival the Australian Open outright favorites, with Zverev listed as the fifth most likely.

Australian Open Day Three Pick Two: Kokkinakis to Win

Although his highest singles finish at a Slam came at the French Open last year, Thanasi Kokkinakis has reached the second round on home turf on four occasions.

The 2022 doubles champions relishes playing in front of a native crowd, and with his close friend and compatriot Nick Kygrios ruled out through injury this year, it falls to Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur to lead the Australian front.

His first round opponent, Sebastian Ofner, recently reached the top 40 after a deep run at the Hong Kong Open this month, but we expect this to be a struggle as Kokkinakis uses the home advantage to carry him through.

Coupled with a superior service game, we are happy to take the value with Kokkinakis entering the contest as the moneyline underdog according to tennis betting sites.

NOTE: You can follow both games using an Australian Open live stream courtesy of BetOnline.