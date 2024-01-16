As the first round flashes by and we head into the second stage of the tournament, see our Australian Open day four picks and predictions below.

2024 Australian Open Day Four Picks

Gael Monfils vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Etcheverry to Win @ +117

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa: Badosa to Win @ +104

Australian Open Day Four Pick One: Etcheverry to Win vs Monfils

Granted, Tomas Martin Etcheverry’s first round opponent Andy Murray looked a shell of his former self, but the Argentine allowed the five-time Australian Open runner-up next-to-no opportunity to gain the upper hand.

It was an assured performance from the world number 32, who displayed shades of a young Murray with an unflagging capacity to reach the unreachable, and a noticeable solidity from the baseline.

He comes up against a completely different test in the shape of entertainer-in-chief Gael Monfils, who enjoyed a spectacular comeback year as the oldest winner on the ATP tour at 37 in 2023.

Monfils looked comfortable in his first round match-up with Yannick Hanfmann, but Etcheverry is 13 years his junior and looks primed and ready to better his second round record at Melbourne Park.

The majority of tennis betting sites have struggled to split the pair with many taking the view that this match is somewhat of a coin-flip. In that case, we are prepared to take the value, with Etcheverry currently the moneyline underdog.

Australian Open Day Four Pick Two: Badosa to Win vs Pavlyuchenkova

Eight months after cracking her L4 vertebrae, Paula Badosa took to the court in Adelaide to complete a staggeringly quick recovery, and declare herself ready for the Australian Open.

The former world number two and her camp will of course be treading with caution, with the year’s first Grand Slam only her second appearance since – quite literally – breaking her back.

However, she took little time in dispatching of Taylor Townsend in her first round match, hitting 23 winners in a scintillating 6-1, 6-3 victory.

She comes up against three-time quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round, which serves as a solid test to cut her teeth, if she is to progress.

Following the same theme as our first pick, US sportsbooks have handed both competitors very narrow prices. Badosa is the slight underdog, and after enduring eight long months out, she will not want her Australian Open run to end here.

NOTE: You can follow both games using an Australian Open live stream courtesy of BetOnline.