2024 Australian Open Day Five Picks, Predictions and Odds

With a 100% record across our predictions for days three and four, we are back with two more Australian Open Day Five picks.

Australian Open Day Five Picks

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Struff to Win @ +127

Jack Draper vs Tommy Paul: Over 39.5 Games @ -108

Australian Open Day Five Pick One: Struff to Win vs Kecmanovic

Having correctly predicted five of our six Australian Open picks since the start of the tournament, we return for Day Five with another handful of selections.

Unearthing value in the early stages of a Grand Slam can prove difficult, but with both of our Australian Open Day Four picks entering yesterday’s contests as odds-against, we are confident we can keep our streak going.

Therefore, an under-the-radar second round match-up jumps off the page as the best option, with Jan-Lennard Struff handed the slightly bigger price of +127 on the moneyline.

It appears the majority of tennis betting sites view this as somewhat of a coin-flip, which should play into our hands if Struff can find the kind of form we have seen from him recently.

The former world number 23 ended 2023 with a strong run to the semi-final in Sofia, and opened this season with two marathon slogs against Marin Cilic and Sebastian Ofner in Hong Kong, narrowly losing in the round of 16 to the latter.

Kecmanovic has youth on his side, and his best career Grand Slam finish came here in the fourth round two years ago. However, it took him a while to find his rhythm against Yosuke Watanuki in the opening round. If Struff can get on top early and use his raw power and aggressive risk-taking at the net, then he can stand himself in good stead to progress.

Australian Open Day Five Pick Two: Draper vs Paul Over 39.5 Games

British number four Jack Draper appeared to struggle with the 87-degree heat in his opening match, rushing off to vomit after clinching a laboured victory. He has since played down concerns over his endurance, stating that he played for longer in much hotter conditions earlier this month in Adelaide.

Absolutely RIDICULOUS break point save from Jack Draper in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/TxuKtsS7ci — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 13, 2024



He comes up against American number two Tommy Paul – who reached the semi-finals here last year – in what could be decidedly physical battle.

Paul made light work of Gregoire Barrere in his first round match, but this should be an entirely different test against a man who showed incredible resolve to fight back and win in five sets against Marcos Giron.

Draper’s monstrous service game will be key – often hitting 135mph or higher – while Paul will look to dictate points on the groundstrokes and use his speed at the net to dominate on his own serve.

This could see both men bide their time to stay in the match, which we are expecting to go well over the over/under spread of 39.5 games.

NOTE: You can follow both of our Day Five picks using our Australian Open live stream guide.



