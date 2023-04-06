Betting tips

2023 The Masters Predictions and Betting Picks: Jon Rahm Primed For Second Major Triumph

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
4 min read
Linkedin
The Masters Predictions
The Masters Predictions

The first major of the year is here as the 88 invitees ready themselves for the most prestigious tournament of them all, and with a host of factors thrown into the works this year including the addition of a new tee on the 13th hole, as well as hot and muggy conditions, we are running you through our very own The Masters predictions and betting picks.

2023 The Masters Predictions: Very Little to Split The Frontrunners

Last year’s Green Jacket recipient Scottie Scheffler has continued his scintillating form which sees him head to Augusta as the tournament’s joint-favourite, alongside Rory McIlroy at +700.

Not only did he retain his Phoenix Open title, but his golfing masterclass in the final round Players Championship last month, where he birdied five successive holes, has seen him move into top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings once more and he holds all the leading claims this week.

However, we prefer to focus on the next-best in the markets, with former US Open champion Jon Rahm currently handed an intriguing price of +900.

The Spaniard’s pursuit of a second major has proven a burdensome task over the past two years, but since flying off the radar at the start of 2022, he has enjoyed a spectacular renaissance in form. He has five wins in his last 12 starts, including a recent triumph at the Genesis Invitational.

Not only is he finding his stride at the optimal moment, but he possesses all the attributes needed to be successful at Augusta; long-distance drives, elite long iron play and a rapidly improving short game, where, as we all know, the strokes are gained around the green at this infamous course.

Frontrunner Betting Pick: Jon Rahm @ +900

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Scottie Scheffler Net Worth & Career Earnings

2023 The Masters Predictions: Plenty of Value Further Down The Field

This year’s field feels particularly strong, with countless names boasting strong records as of late, but also plenty of competitors who have enjoyed success at this course down the years.

However, two names jumped out at us – the first being Justin Rose. At +2000, the Brit represents sizeable value in comparison to others around him given his commendable record at Augusta, and the 42-year-old has returned to the fold with several notable performances in recent months.

He prevailed victorious at the AT&T National Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February, and has four top-30 finishes and two top-10’s throughout this season, including a very respectable sixth-placed finish at the Players.

As for his Augusta resumé, he has finished runner-up on two occasions, while also boasting five top 10 rankings at The Masters, which is enough for us to take a chance at +2000.

Elsewhere, LIV Golf breakaway star Cameron Smith will undoubtedly garner lots of attention for all the wrong reasons, but at +2200, he could prove to be an excellent pick at slightly longer odds.

The Australian picked up his first LIV title in his very first tournament at the tail end of 2022, while his title double-header in 2022, which saw him claim the Players Championship and The Open, highlights his iron-clad credentials.

Value Betting Picks: Justin Rose @ +2000 | Cameron Smith @+ 2200

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
The Masters Each Way Picks
Betting tips

LATEST The Masters Each Way Picks: Hideki Matsuyama Tops Our Sleeper Tips

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  7min
Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In KS | Kansas Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023

It is UFC time as the main heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is fast approaching this weekend, so see below for a full guide on how to bet on…

Bet On UFC 285 in Arkansas
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In AR | Arkansas Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023

Ahead of this weekend, MMA fans can use the below sports betting sites to wager on whichever fight they wish, and we will also show you how to bet on UFC…

Bet On UFC 285 in Maryland
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In MD | Maryland Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023
Bet On UFC 285 In Arizona
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In AZ | Arizona Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023
Bet On UFC 285 in Washington DC
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In DC | Washington DC Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023
Bet On UFC 285 in Connecticut
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In CT | Connecticut Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top