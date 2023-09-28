Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Matches: Confirmed Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team Europe In Rome

Paul Kelly
Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1
Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings 1

Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, September 29. The first session sees four foursomes matches, with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team USA Ryder Cup pairings against Team Europe in Rome on Day 1.

Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup are officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at 4pm local time (10am EST).

Zach Johnson has selected four interesting pairings for the first foursomes session on Friday. World number one Scottie Scheffler is paired with good friend Sam Burns in the first match of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Next is a Ryder Cup rookie pairing of Max Homa and Brian Harman who feature in game number two.

The third US pairing sees Rickie Fowler partnered alongside two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. The fourth a final USA foursomes pairing is the formidable dup of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele/Cantlay have won countless doubles matches before, and are the strongest pairing in Team USA.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team USA may well determine who is selected for the afternoon session.

It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

Confirmed USA Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes CONFIRMED pairings:

  • Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns (1:35am EST)
  • Max Homa & Brian Harman (1:50am EST)
  • Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa (2:05am EST)
  • Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (2:20am EST)

Fourball predicted pairings:

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:

  • USA to win outright: +120
  • Europe to win outright: -140
  • Tie: +1200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

