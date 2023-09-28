Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 with a morning foursomes session. The first session sees four foursomes matches (alternate shots), with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team Europe Ryder Cup pairings against America in Rome on Day 1.
Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1
The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup were officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at Marco Simone.
Captain Luke Donald has opted for three entirely new pairings, with the only pairing that have played together before being Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. They get things underway for the Europeans, teeing off at 1:35 EST against the US team of Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.
Next up for Team Europe is rookie Ludvig Aberg, who has been paired with reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. The third Team Europe pairing sees Irishman Shane Lowry paired alongside Austrian golf superstar, Sepp Straka.
The fourth and final foursomes pairing for the Europeans sees four-time major champion Rory McIlroy partnered with stellar Ryder Cup performer Tommy Fleetwood. They face the strong European pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team Europe may well determine who Luke Donald selects for the afternoon fourball session.
It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.
RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds
Confirmed Europe Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday
Foursomes CONFIRMED pairings:
- Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (1:35am EST)
- Ludvig Aberg & Viktor Hovland (1:50am EST)
- Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (2:05am EST)
- Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (2:20am EST)
Fourball predicted pairings:
- Jon Rahm & Justin Rose
- Rory McIlroy & Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland & Nicolai Hojgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton
RELATED: Ryder Cup Pairings: Who Will Be Partnered With Who In Rome?
Ryder Cup 2023 Odds
Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:
- USA to win outright: +120
- Europe to win outright: -140
- Tie: +1200
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
RELATED: Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team Europe In Rome On Day 1
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
Other Content You May Like
- Best Golf Sportsbooks – Best sportsbooks for placing your golf bets.
- Free Golf Betting Picks – Golf picks from out experts, totally free of charge.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.