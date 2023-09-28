Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 with a morning foursomes session. The first session sees four foursomes matches (alternate shots), with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team Europe Ryder Cup pairings against America in Rome on Day 1.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup were officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at Marco Simone.

Captain Luke Donald has opted for three entirely new pairings, with the only pairing that have played together before being Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. They get things underway for the Europeans, teeing off at 1:35 EST against the US team of Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

Next up for Team Europe is rookie Ludvig Aberg, who has been paired with reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. The third Team Europe pairing sees Irishman Shane Lowry paired alongside Austrian golf superstar, Sepp Straka.

The fourth and final foursomes pairing for the Europeans sees four-time major champion Rory McIlroy partnered with stellar Ryder Cup performer Tommy Fleetwood. They face the strong European pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team Europe may well determine who Luke Donald selects for the afternoon fourball session.

It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

Confirmed Europe Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes CONFIRMED pairings:

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (1:35am EST)

(1:35am EST) Ludvig Aberg & Viktor Hovland (1:50am EST)

(1:50am EST) Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (2:05am EST)

(2:05am EST) Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (2:20am EST)

Fourball predicted pairings:

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

USA to win outright: +120

Europe to win outright: -140

Tie: +1200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

