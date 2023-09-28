The first four foursomes pairings have been announced ahead of Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. In this article we have detailed all of the outright markets for Friday’s Ryder Cup action, including the Day 1 winners, foursomes winners and fourballs victors.
Ryder Cup Day 1 Outright Markets
Looking at the odds on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup from Marco Simone in Italy, it is the Europeans who are the slight favorites to to defeat Team USA. The foursomes pairings were announced at the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, with the four fourball pairings due to be announced at the conclusion of the final foursomes match on Friday.
The first foursomes match sees Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton take on a team USA side of Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. The Europeans are slight favorites to win the match at odds of +100.
Next up Is Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg against Open champion Brian Harman and Max Homa. The Europeans are also favorites with the best offshore sportsbooks to win this tie at odds of -120.
The only match in which Team USA are favorites to win of the foursomes is the third one. The US pairing of Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are the +100 favorites to defeat Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.
The final foursomes match on Day 1 sees Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood for the Europeans, taking on the formidable US pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The European partnership are +100 favorites to defeat Schauffele/Cantlay, who are priced at +120 with the best US sportsbooks.
The fourball matches are not yet confirmed, but once they are, we will outline the outright odds on Day 1 of the fourball matches following the conclusion of the four foursomes ties.
The table below details the latest odds from the best golf betting apps as to who is the favourites to come out on top on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
|Team
|Day 1 Winner
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Europe
|+110
|+120
|+150
|Tie
|+500
|+260
|+250
|USA
|+120
|+163
|+140
Day 1 Correct Score Foursomes/Fourballs
|Team
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Europe 4-0
|+1600
|+2000
|Europe 3.5-0.5
|+1600
|+1800
|Europe 3-1
|+350
|+400
|Europe 2.5-1.5
|+500
|+500
|Tie (2-2)
|+260
|+250
|USA 4-0
|+2500
|+1800
|USA 3.5-0.5
|+2000
|+1600
|USA 3-1
|+450
|+400
|USA 2.5-1.5
|+550
|+500
Ryder Cup 2023 Outright Odds
Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:
- USA to win outright: +120
- Europe to win outright: -140
- Tie: +1200
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
