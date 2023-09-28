The first four foursomes pairings have been announced ahead of Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. In this article we have detailed all of the outright markets for Friday’s Ryder Cup action, including the Day 1 winners, foursomes winners and fourballs victors.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Outright Markets

Looking at the odds on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup from Marco Simone in Italy, it is the Europeans who are the slight favorites to to defeat Team USA. The foursomes pairings were announced at the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, with the four fourball pairings due to be announced at the conclusion of the final foursomes match on Friday.

The first foursomes match sees Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton take on a team USA side of Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. The Europeans are slight favorites to win the match at odds of +100.

Next up Is Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg against Open champion Brian Harman and Max Homa. The Europeans are also favorites with the best offshore sportsbooks to win this tie at odds of -120.

The only match in which Team USA are favorites to win of the foursomes is the third one. The US pairing of Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are the +100 favorites to defeat Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

The final foursomes match on Day 1 sees Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood for the Europeans, taking on the formidable US pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The European partnership are +100 favorites to defeat Schauffele/Cantlay, who are priced at +120 with the best US sportsbooks.

The fourball matches are not yet confirmed, but once they are, we will outline the outright odds on Day 1 of the fourball matches following the conclusion of the four foursomes ties.

The table below details the latest odds from the best golf betting apps as to who is the favourites to come out on top on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team Day 1 Winner Foursomes Fourball Europe +110 +120 +150 Tie +500 +260 +250 USA +120 +163 +140

Day 1 Correct Score Foursomes/Fourballs

Team Foursomes Fourball Europe 4-0 +1600 +2000 Europe 3.5-0.5 +1600 +1800 Europe 3-1 +350 +400 Europe 2.5-1.5 +500 +500 Tie (2-2) +260 +250 USA 4-0 +2500 +1800 USA 3.5-0.5 +2000 +1600 USA 3-1 +450 +400 USA 2.5-1.5 +550 +500

Ryder Cup 2023 Outright Odds

USA to win outright: +120

Europe to win outright: -140

Tie: +1200

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

