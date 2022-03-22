2023 Ryanair Chase Odds – Bookies Believe There’s No Stopping Allaho Hat-Trick

No horse have defied the Ryanair Chase odds and won that Cheltenham Festival race three times but Allaho just might. The bookies all have him a strong favourite for another successful defence of his extended 2m 4f crown.

2023 Ante Post Ryanair Chase Odds & Betting Show

Ryanair Chase Horses Ryanair Chase Odds Bookmaker Allaho 9/4 Galopin Des Champs 7/2 Shishkin 6/1 Energumene 8/1 Edwardstone 10/1 Bob Olinger 12/1 Bar 14/1

All Ryanair Chase odds correct as of 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 but subject to change

Hard to Oppose Allaho in Ryanair Chase Odds

Excelling at this intermediate trip once again in the 2021/22 season, Allaho added the John Durkan at Punchestown to his CV before Christmas. After retaining his Kinloch Brae crown at Thurles, he repeated the dose at the Festival, justifying short Cheltenham odds en route to another Ryanair success.

After scoring by a dozen lengths in 2021, Allaho won by an even wider margin for Willie Mullins. The others were playing for places, so it’s no wonder that Virgin Bet make him their 9/4 favourite in the 2023 Ryanair Chase odds to complete the hat-trick. If there is any danger, then it lies within his own stable.

Much will depend on how Mullins campaigns Galopin Des Champs, an unlucky stumbler after the final fence when cruising to victory in the Turners on the same day at Cheltenham. He is as short as 7/2 to wrest the crown away from stable companion Allaho but may have other races on his agenda next season.

Edwardstone Rated Almost as Likely to Win as Champion Chase

Three more Festival winners come next in the Ryanair Chase odds starting with Queen Mother Champion Chase flop Shishkin. A 6/1 shot with Virgin Bet to step up in trip and make amends for never travelling, Nicky Henderson may wish to make greater use of his stamina as he gets older.

Another Mullins mount, Energumene, is next in the market at 8/1 with the same firm. There is no obvious reason why Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom’s horse needs to go up in trip, though. Energumene was the beneficiary of Shishkin’s disappointing display in the Champion Chase, so remains the stable’s top two-miler.

Arkle winner Edwardstone, who has always been strong at the finish, is interesting at double-figure Ryanair Chase odds, though. Alan King’s charge took to fences relatively late in his career and could be well worth trying over further. Edwardstone is 10/1 with Virgin Bet in this race, meaning his prospects are similar to the Champion Chase.

Bar those and fortuitous Turners winner Bob Olinger (12/1), it is 14/1 and bigger for the others. Many of those quoted in the market may no even bother taking Allaho on over his optimum trip, so backing him very early for the Ryanair hat-trick and a fourth Cheltenham Festival win of his career could be the smart play.

