NCAAF

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Events: Complete Guide to the Best Betting Odds at Bovada

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
40 yard dash
40 yard dash

The NFL Scouting Combine is just around the corner, and college football players all over the land are prepping for the biggest day of their lives. While it’s an exciting time for them, it’s also an opportunity for football fans to place bets on their favorite events at Bovada.

Will Someone Break 4.29?

One of the most popular events at the NFL Scouting Combine is the 40-yard dash, and Bovada has set the line for the fastest 40 at 4.29, with the under at odds of -135 and the over at -105. If you think someone can break Jon Ross’ record of 4.22, you can back them at odds of +525.

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time at 2023 NFL Combine
 Odds Sportsbook
Under 4.29 (Quicker than 4.29) -135 bovada
Over 4.29 (Slower than 4.29)
 -105 bovada

The track was exceptionally fast last year, and if this year’s track is the same, it could be worth tickling those odds and having a wager on under and hoping a college football speedster goes very low.

Will Rich Eisen Beat Last Year’s Time?

Every year, NFL Network analyst Rich Eisen steps up to run the 40-yard dash too, and Bovada is offering odds on his time for this year’s 40. His line is set at 6.03, with the over and under priced at -120. Last year, he did it in 6.16, and you can back him to be faster than that this year at –155 with Bovada.

Rich Eisen’s 40-Yard Dash Time at 2023 NFL Combine
 Odds Sportsbook
Under 6.03 (Quicker than 6.03) -120 bovada
Over 6.03 (Slower than 6.03)
 -120 bovada

Bet On Any NFL Combine Event

The Combine Bench Press is also an event that attracts a lot of attention, and this year’s line for the most reps by a college football player is set at 40, with the under at –145 and the over at +105. For someone to break Stephen Paea’s record of 49 reps, the odds are +550.

Other events to bet on include the Vertical Jump, 60-yard Shuffle, Longest Broad Jump, and Fastest 20-yard Shuffle.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a massive day for college football players, and they would have been preparing for months. If they perform well, they can boost their draft stock and potentially secure a spot on an NFL team. However, it’s not just the players who have the opportunity to win big at the NFL Scouting Combine. With Bovada’s odds, football fans can also place their bets and see if they come out on top.

Claim Your $750 Bonus with Bovada Now!
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NCAAF

Latest news

View all
colin simmons
NCAAF

LATEST LSU Football Recruiting: 5-Star LB Colin Simmons Ready to Commit to the Tigers

Author image David Evans  •  48min
brady prieskorn
NCAAF
How Gerad Parker’s Promotion Could Help Notre Dame Fighting Irish Land Top TE Recruit Brady Prieskorn
Author image David Evans  •  10h

Brady Prieskorn, ESPN’s number two TE in the 2024 recruiting class, was believed to be leaning towards Michigan. However, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound receiver from Rochester, Michigan, has now shifted his…

colorado buffaloes.jpeg
NCAAF
Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes’ Incoming Recruiting Class Under Coach Prime
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2023

Legendary NFL player and now head coach, Deion Sanders, has been making headlines since taking over as the head coach at Colorado Buffaloes in early December. With a 1-11 record…

Mike Matthews 1
NCAAF
Clemson Tigers Will Land ESPN’s No.1 Ranked Wide Receiver: Mike Matthews
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 14 2023
Mitchell
NCAAF
Georgia Bulldogs AD Mitchell To Enter The Transfer Portal
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 18 2023
jim harbaugh 4
NCAAF
Michigan President Santa Ono and Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Once Again Confirm He Is Staying With Michigan
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2023
UGA
NCAAF
Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo Declare For The NFL Draft
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 12 2023
Arrow to top