NFL

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bryce Young Projected #1 Pick

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
230103101221 01 bryce young draft
230103101221 01 bryce young draft

Following a spectacular 2022 season, our attention has now turned to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27.

The Kansas City Chiefs won a second Super Bowl in four years against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as Patrick Mahomes cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

In the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023, the 2023 NFL Draft will take place for an 88th time and the Houston Texans currently occupy the number one overall pick.

2023 NFL Draft Odds

All odds are priced with BetOnline, our pick for the best NFL betting site.

Number 1 Overall Pick

First QB Drafted

First WR Drafted

Who Will Be Selected With The First Overall Pick?

As it stands, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to be selected by the Houston Texans with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game by an Alabama quarterback (559) and also won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2021 – awarded to the ‘most outstanding player in college football’.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud closely follows Young in second with +220 odds and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in both 2021 and 2022.

Stroud also holds a range of Ohio State records including the most passing yards in a single game (573) and became the first player to throw six touchdown passes on three occasions.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
230103101221 01 bryce young draft
NFL

LATEST 2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bryce Young Projected #1 Pick

Author image Joe Lyons  •  54min
Kelce Brothers Super Bowl
NFL
What Was Said Between The Kelce Brothers After The Super Bowl?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  58min

Super Bowl LVII was the first time ever that two brothers have gone face to face in the big game, as Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had the pleasure of…

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl MVP
NFL
Should Jalen Hurts Have Become Only The Second Runner-Up to Win the Super Bowl MVP?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy high into the humid Arizona sky on Sunday night, but as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watched on following an…

Super Bowl LVII Andy Reid
NFL
Andy Reid Says “I’ll Stick Around” After Super Bowl LVII Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Carr
NFL
Could New York Jets Coaching Hire Help Lure Carr, Tannehill?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
eagles fan smashes tv 2
NFL
WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Fans’ Reactions to Super Bowl Loss Including Smashed TVs and ‘F**k the Chiefs’ Chants
Author image David Evans  •  18h
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Earned 22 Times More Than Jalen Hurts In 2022
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
Arrow to top