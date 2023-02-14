2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bryce Young Projected #1 Pick

Following a spectacular 2022 season, our attention has now turned to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27.

The Kansas City Chiefs won a second Super Bowl in four years against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as Patrick Mahomes cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

In the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023, the 2023 NFL Draft will take place for an 88th time and the Houston Texans currently occupy the number one overall pick.

2023 NFL Draft Odds

Number 1 Overall Pick

First QB Drafted

First WR Drafted

Who do you think will be the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9IXl0UjuXs — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

Who Will Be Selected With The First Overall Pick?

As it stands, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to be selected by the Houston Texans with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game by an Alabama quarterback (559) and also won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2021 – awarded to the ‘most outstanding player in college football’.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud closely follows Young in second with +220 odds and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in both 2021 and 2022.

Stroud also holds a range of Ohio State records including the most passing yards in a single game (573) and became the first player to throw six touchdown passes on three occasions.

