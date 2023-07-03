Editorial

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut Fancied For Eighth Consecutive Triumph

Joe Lyons
One of America’s greatest yearly traditions – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 – is just days away, and Joey Chestnut leads the market as the odds-on favorite once again.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.

The defending men’s champion is Chestnut, who ate 63 hot dogs in ten minutes last year. Women’s champion Miki Sudo ate 40 hot dogs and is a heavy favorite in her division too.

The action kicks-off from 10:45am EST live on ESPN3 with the women’s contest commencing first before the men’s contest gets underway at 12pm on ESPN2.

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

Number Of Hot Dogs Eaten Odds

Bartley Weaver IV — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5
Under: -115
Over: -115

Geoffrey Esper — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 50.5
Under: -115
Over: -115

Gideon Oji — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5
Under: -120
Over: -110

James Webb — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 41.5
Under: -115
Over: -115

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs Eaten 72.5
Under: -115
Over: -115

Joey Chestnut/Miki Sudo Combined — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 116.5
Under: -135
Over: +105

Michelle Lesco — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 30.5
Under: -130
Over: +100

Miki Sudo — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 43.5
Under: -115
Over: -115

Nick Wehry — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 46.5
Under: -120
Over: -110

Jun 30 2023
Jun 30 2023

Jun 30 2023

Jun 30 2023
Jun 30 2023
Jun 30 2023
Jun 30 2023
