One of America’s greatest yearly traditions – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 – is just days away, and Joey Chestnut leads the market as the odds-on favorite once again.
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.
In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.
The defending men’s champion is Chestnut, who ate 63 hot dogs in ten minutes last year. Women’s champion Miki Sudo ate 40 hot dogs and is a heavy favorite in her division too.
The action kicks-off from 10:45am EST live on ESPN3 with the women’s contest commencing first before the men’s contest gets underway at 12pm on ESPN2.
– Eats 63 hot dogs on a broken leg
– Chokes out a protester on Stage
– Wins his 15th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Joey Chestnut is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/KRdoxoJOqN
— Dimers.com (@DimersCom) July 4, 2022
Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds
- Joey Chestnut: -4000
- Geoffrey Esper: +1200
- Nick Wehry: +2000
- James Webb: +2500
- Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000
Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds
- Miki Sudo: -5000
- Michelle Lesco: +1500
- Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500
Number Of Hot Dogs Eaten Odds
Bartley Weaver IV — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5
Under: -115
Over: -115
Geoffrey Esper — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 50.5
Under: -115
Over: -115
Gideon Oji — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5
Under: -120
Over: -110
James Webb — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 41.5
Under: -115
Over: -115
Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs Eaten 72.5
Under: -115
Over: -115
Joey Chestnut/Miki Sudo Combined — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 116.5
Under: -135
Over: +105
Michelle Lesco — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 30.5
Under: -130
Over: +100
Miki Sudo — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 43.5
Under: -115
Over: -115
Nick Wehry — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 46.5
Under: -120
Over: -110
