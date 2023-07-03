One of America’s greatest yearly traditions – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 – is just days away, and Joey Chestnut leads the market as the odds-on favorite once again.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.

The defending men’s champion is Chestnut, who ate 63 hot dogs in ten minutes last year. Women’s champion Miki Sudo ate 40 hot dogs and is a heavy favorite in her division too.

The action kicks-off from 10:45am EST live on ESPN3 with the women’s contest commencing first before the men’s contest gets underway at 12pm on ESPN2.

– Eats 63 hot dogs on a broken leg

– Chokes out a protester on Stage

– Wins his 15th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Joey Chestnut is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/KRdoxoJOqN — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) July 4, 2022

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Joey Chestnut: -4000

-4000 Geoffrey Esper: +1200

+1200 Nick Wehry: +2000

+2000 James Webb: +2500

+2500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Miki Sudo : -5000

: -5000 Michelle Lesco : +1500

: +1500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

Number Of Hot Dogs Eaten Odds

Bartley Weaver IV — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5

Under: -115

Over: -115

Geoffrey Esper — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 50.5

Under: -115

Over: -115

Gideon Oji — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5

Under: -120

Over: -110

James Webb — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 41.5

Under: -115

Over: -115

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs Eaten 72.5

Under: -115

Over: -115

Joey Chestnut/Miki Sudo Combined — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 116.5

Under: -135

Over: +105

Michelle Lesco — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 30.5

Under: -130

Over: +100

Miki Sudo — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 43.5

Under: -115

Over: -115

Nick Wehry — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 46.5

Under: -120

Over: -110

Other Content You May Like