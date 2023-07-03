With this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest taking place tomorrow, we have all the information you need to watch the popular eating competition live and free.
2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Information
- 📅 Date: July 4th, 2023
- 🕛 Women’s Main Event Time: Approx. 10.45AM ET
- 🕛 Men’s Main Event Time: Approx. 12.PM ET
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN APP
- 🏟 Venue: Coney Island
How much money does the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner make?
There is more money in hot dog eating than you might imagine, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $10,000.
- First place: $10,000
- Second place: $5,000
- Third place: $2,500
- Fourth place: $1,500
- Fifth place: $1,000
RELATED: 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut Fancied For Eighth Consecutive Triumph
Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds
- Joey Chestnut: -4000
- Geoffrey Esper: +1200
- Nick Wehry: +2000
- James Webb: +2500
- Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000
Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds
- Miki Sudo: -5000
- Michelle Lesco: +1500
- Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.