With this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest taking place tomorrow, we have all the information you need to watch the popular eating competition live and free.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Information

📅 Date: July 4th, 2023

July 4th, 2023 🕛 Women’s Main Event Time: Approx. 10.45AM ET

Approx. 10.45AM ET 🕛 Men’s Main Event Time: Approx. 12.PM ET

Approx. 12.PM ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN APP

ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN APP 🏟 Venue: Coney Island

How much money does the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner make?

There is more money in hot dog eating than you might imagine, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $10,000.

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Joey Chestnut: -4000

-4000 Geoffrey Esper: +1200

+1200 Nick Wehry: +2000

+2000 James Webb: +2500

+2500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Miki Sudo : -5000

: -5000 Michelle Lesco : +1500

: +1500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

