Editorial

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: How To Watch All The Action Live

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Hot dog eating contest
Hot dog eating contest

With this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest taking place tomorrow, we have all the information you need to watch the popular eating competition live and free.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Information

  • 📅 Date: July 4th, 2023
  • 🕛 Women’s Main Event Time: Approx. 10.45AM ET
  • 🕛 Men’s Main Event Time: Approx. 12.PM ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN APP
  • 🏟  Venue: Coney Island

How much money does the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner make?

There is more money in hot dog eating than you might imagine, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $10,000.

  • First place: $10,000
  • Second place: $5,000
  • Third place: $2,500
  • Fourth place: $1,500
  • Fifth place: $1,000

RELATED: 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut Fancied For Eighth Consecutive Triumph

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial

LATEST How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites. We…

NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Minnesota sports betting sites. We…

NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Georgia | GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top