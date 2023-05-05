The excitement is building by the hour ahead of Saturday’s 149th renewal of the Run For The Roses, so you can see the thinking behind our Kentucky Derby trifecta picks. Will one of Todd Pletcher’s three big hopes give the Texas-born trainer his third win in the Churchill Downs race, or will see another 80/1 monster upset like last year?



Kentucky Derby Trifecta Picks: 1-2-3 Churchill Downs Tips

We pick out our three best bet ahead of Saturday’s big race to add to your 2023 Kentucky Derby trifecta picks.

Could We See a ‘Pletcher Trifecta’?

The Todd Pletcher barn were 0-from-24 with their Kentucky Derby runners until they broke that run with Super Saver winning the Run For The Roses in 2010.

They’ve since added Always Dreaming in 2017 to their Kentucky Derby CV and with three of the top five in the betting this year – could we be seeing a third Pletcher success in this famous Churchill Downs race?

On Saturday they run the big favorite in Forte, who has impressed this year with wins in the Florida Derby and Fountain Of Youth Stakes, while they’ve also got the second in the betting Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice and Louisiana Derby hero Kingsbarns.

There will be many punters adding the Pletcher runners in a ‘Pletcher Trifecta‘ this Saturday.

It’s Hard To Fault The Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte

Sticking with Forte, this 2 year-old Violence colt is the first pick to go in our Kentucky Derby trifecta bet.

Yes, he’s going to be the likely favorite, but that is for a reason.

The Todd Pletcher runner has done little wrong this season and comes into the race on five straight wins that included the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November.

He’s returned this term to impress in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and last time out in the Florida Derby – both at Gulfstream Park – and the slightly longer trip in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday looks to be right up his street after staying on well the last day.

Florida Derby Winners Have Done Well In Recent Years

The other plus ahead of Forte’s chance is that Florida Derby winners have a great record of following up in the Kentucky Derby in recent times.

Since 2006, we’ve seen five horses double-up in both races Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017).

Oh, and this stat would have been even better had the 2019 Florida Derby winner Maximum Security not been disqualified in the Kentucky Derby that year after winning.

Californian-Based Horses Have a Fine Kentucky Derby Record

The next horse to plonk in your 2023 Kentucky Derby trifecta picks is Skinner.

Why? Well, horses from California have won 7 of the last 11 Kentucky Derby renewals and this year there are only three that qualify – Practical Move and Reincarnate for trainer Tim Yakteen and Skinner for the John Shirreffs barn.

Of that trio, Practical Move has been scratched but Skinner, who was last seen running a close third in the Santa Antia Derby (watch below) remains and with gate 9 looking fine and the Shirreff yard having won the race before (2005) he’s worth sticking with.

Arkansas Derby Winner Angel Of Empire Respected Too

The final pick for our 2023 Kentucky Derby trifecta picks is the Brad Cox runner Angel Of Empire. This 3 year-old Classic Empire colt was and easy winner of the Arkansas Derby (see below) – beating King Russell by just over 4 lengths that day and looks the sort to have more in the locker.

The Cox camp are also no strangers to Kentucky Derby success after wininng the Run for the Roses in 2021 with Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta Picks

Forte

Angel Of Empire

Skinner

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

