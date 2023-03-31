The 2023 Florida Derby picks across the US are likely to be dominated by the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte, who is also the current Kentucky Derby favorite. Can he continue his road to Churchill Down in winning form this Saturday at Gulfstream Park?



What Time/Date Is The 2023 Florida Derby?



📅Time/Date: 6:40pm (ET) (Saturday April 1, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park (Grade 1, Dirt, 1m 1/8 for 3 yo)

💰 Purse/Winner: $1m

📺 TV: NBC Sports

2023 Florida Derby Picks: Forte Can Overcome Post Position 11 and Power Towards the Kentucky Derby



Yes, the last 10 Florida Derby winners came from a post position of 8 or lower. However, this year the field size of 12 is up on recent years, plus the strength in depth to the race doesn’t look strong.

The red-hot favorite Forte has been handed gate 11, so those looking for something to take him on with might cling to this. Of course, the wide berth isn’t ideal, but the lack of strength in the opposition will help and FORTE is fully expected to overcome his outside stall start.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old is also already the Kentucky Derby favorite for the big race on Saturday May 6 – a win here will see his Churchill Down odds of around 3/1 shorten further.

Forte has won his last four starts, that include three Grade 1 wins plus at the end of last year landed the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keenland.

He returned this season with a facile win in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes here at Gulfstream (watch below) – beating Rocket Can by an easy 4 1/2 lengths. A repeat of that run will make him very hard to beat.

The icing on the cake is that Todd Pletcher has won the Florida Derby six times before and is the winning-most barn in the race’s history. While top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr knows Forte inside out and continues in the saddle.

He’s already got 90 Kentucky Derby points, but can add another 100 here, with the top five Florida Derby finishers getting 100-40-30-20-10.

Forte can win the Florida Derby on Saturday, which will see his current odds of around 3/1 for the Kentucky Derby with the best US horse racing sites firm up more.

WATCH: Forte Winning the 2023 Fountain Of Youth Stakes

Florida Derby Trifecta Prediction

1st FORTE

2nd Fort Bragg

3rd Mage

So, we know Forte is going to be a tough nut to crack, despite having post position 11 to overcome. He should have too much class for this lot – but which horses can fill the places?

Fort Bragg looks one of the obvious calls for the Florida Derby trifecta picks after moving to the Tim Yakteen yard from Bob Baffert. The switch is so that he’s able to qualify for the Kentucky Derby with the Baffert ban still in play.

This 3 year-old was a fair 5th last time out at Santa Anita in the G2 San Felipe Stakes, but can be expected to have improved for that after 77-days off the track. Prior to that he beat stablemate Reincarnate, who is one of the fancies for the other big weekend Derby Trial – the Arkansas Derby, last season.

Mr. Ripple, who represents last year’s winning stable of Saffie A Joseph Jr is another to note for the place players, while he also runs Mr. Peeks, Nautical Star and West Coast Cowboy.

However, Mage is of interest too for the trifecta. This 3 year-old from the Gustavo Delgado barn won well on debut at Gulfstream back in January – winning by just under 4 lengths with Lasix.

He was upped in grade to be fourth in the Fountain Of Youth next (watch on this page), but that was still a top effort on just his second run. Being lightly-raced there should be more to come and post position 4 gives him an ideal starting berth.

Florida Derby Runners, Riders, Post Positions and Betting Odds



1 (1): Jungfrau @ 20/1

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Trainer: William Mott

2 (2): West Coast Cowboy @ 20/1

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

3 (3): Shaq Diesel @ 30/1

Jockey: Miguel Angel Vasquez

Trainer: Renaldo Richards

4 (4): Mage @ 10/1

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

5 (5): Mr. Peeks @ 30/1

Jockey: Edwin Gonzalez

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

6 (6): Nautical Star @ 30/1

Jockey: Leonel Reyes

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

7 (7): Il Miracolo @ 30/1

Jockey: Jesus M Rios

Trainer: Antonio Sano

8 (8): Mr. Ripple @ 30/1

Jockey: Edgard J Zayas

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

9 (9): Cyclone Mischief @ 8/1

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Dale Romans

10 (10): Fort Bragg @ 5/1

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

11 (11): Forte @ 4/5

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

12 (12): Dubyuhnell @ 6/1

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Forte The Current 2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite

With the Florida Derby favorite – Forte – also the 2023 Kentucky Derby market leader, the win, lose or draw on Saturday the Churchill Downs betting market will have a shake-up.

Forte is the current 3/1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby on May 6, with Arabian Knight (8/1), Practical Move (10/1), Tapit Trice (10/1) and last weekend’s Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns (12/1) others to note in the betting.

