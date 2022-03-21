2023 Champion Chase Odds – Shishkin Bubble Burst or Will Better Ground Find Energumene Out?

The Queen Mother Champion Chase odds have been a graveyard for favourites in recent years. Shishkin was the latest victim of this when never travelling on heavy ground at the Cheltenham Festival.

2023 Queen Mother Champion Chase Odds Ante Post Betting Show

Champion Chase Horses Champion Chase Odds Bookmaker Energumene 5/2 Shishkin 5/1 Ferny Hollow 8/1 Galopin Des Champs 8/1 Bob Olinger 9/1 Edwardstone 9/1 Nube Negra 20/1 Bar 25/1

Big Two Names at Head of Champion Chase Odds Once Again

Altior apart, five odds-on favourites either side of his consecutive victories in the race have been turned over. Punters simply need to start looking beyond the market leader if these Cheltenham results are any indicator. The Shishkin bubble burst when Energumene acted on atrocious conditions and he didn’t.

They now each hold a victory over the other. This has the potential to be the next great horse racing rivalry over 2m. All bookies including BoyleSports are with Energumene in the 2023 Champion Chase odds, though, with the Willie Mullins mount as short as 5/2. Shishkin is a best of twice that price following the first major defeat of his career.

Better ground may bring more out of Nicky Henderson’s horse. Either that or the first encounter with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot finally got to the bottom of him. Those next in the market behind these top two-milers have questions against them.

Getting Ferny Hollow fit to the track half the battle

Mullins has other talented his horses at his disposal but these will surely be split up next season. He mooted the idea of dropping Galopin Des Champs back in trip after his race-ending stumble one stride after the final fence in the Turners at Cheltenham. That one is 8/1 in the 2023 Champion Chase odds but so is another Closutton inmate.

Ferny Hollow has had just three races in the last two years since Champion Bumper glory. All the talent and ability is there, yet his lousy luck with injuries curtailed the last two campaigns. A leading contender in the Cheltenham odds and Arkle betting before another setback, keeping him fit to just get back to the Festival is the challenge.

Although Ferny Hollow isn’t one to back without Non Runner No Bet terms, the fact that he’s still shorter in the Champion Chase odds than Arkle winner Edwardstone speaks volumes. The bookies and horse racing betting sites seem to think that Alan King’s Cheltenham winner has come to fences too late in his career to be a force.

An ante post quote of 9/1 may underestimate Edwardstone. Bob Olinger could have Ryanair Chase ambitions instead for Henry De Bromhead, leaving Dan Skelton’s Spanish bred Nube Negra another potentially overpriced at 20/1. A non-runner due to the going at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, those Champion Chase odds are big for one who likes better ground.

Related