The are eleven Belmont Derby runners heading to post for Saturday’s $1m race in New York, with a strong English presence as Epsom Derby 5th The Foxes makes the trip over for trainer Andrew Balding, plus Godolphin’s Silver Knott is also entered.



Belmont Derby Betting Offers For 2023 Race

2023 Belmont Derby: UK Runners Silver Knott and The Foxes Prominent in The Betting



12 months ago, we saw the Kenneth McPeek-trained Classic Causeway land the upset in the Belmont Derby and the handler will be trying for another shock this Saturday with Mendelssohns March.

However, the race has a real European feel to it again this year as UK-based trained Charlie Appleby (Silver Knott) and Andrew Balding (The Foxes) are sending over Belmont Derby runners to the New York track – both figure high up in the betting with the top US horse racing sites.

On the home front, the Todd Pletcher-trained Far Bridge, who we last saw running second in the Pennine Ridge Stakes at Belmont Park in early June, and the Mark E. Casse Belmont Derby runner Webslinger are the two shortest-priced entries.

When is the Belmont Derby 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Derby will be run on Saturday July 8 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 5:49pm (ET), Saturday July 7, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York (Turf)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Derby Odds: The Foxes 7/2 | Far Bridge 4/1 | Webslinger 9/2 | Kalik 5/1 | Silver Knott 6/1

2023 Belmont Derby Runners: 11 Entries Head To Post



1. Mendelssohns March

J: Dylan Davis

T: Kenneth McPeek

From last year’s winning yard and will be looking for the upset again as form suggests more is needed. Last seen running second in the Listed Audubon Stakes at Churchill Downs, plus was 6th in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland back in April.

2. Boppy O

J: Luis Saez

T: Mark E. Casse

Live outsider chance from the Mark E. Casse team that was last seen winning the Jersey Derby at Monmouth Park at the start of June. More needed in this Grade 1 race, on what will be his first run at Belmont Park, but often never far away in his races and has place claims.

3. Cyber Ninja

J:Junior Alvarado

T:William Mott

From the powerful William Mott yard that have won this race three times over the years and need just one more to be the winning-most trainer. Has only won a Maiden Special Weight (Belmont Park) though so will need to kick on again here to figure. On a plus, has only had three career runs so should have more improvement in the tank.

4. Webslinger

J:Javier Castellano

T:Mark E. Casse

Another for trainer Mark E. Casse and looks their better chance after winning 4 of his career starts to date and this year is yet to finish out of the top three from five runs. The last of those outings were two wins at Churchill Downs when taking the Grade 2 American Turf S (watch below) and the Listed Audubon Stakes.

5. Far Bridge

J:Jose L Ortiz

T:Todd Pletcher

The Todd Pletcher camp have two Belmont Derby wins to their name (2002 & 2009) and have a great chance of adding to that with Far Bridge. This English Channel colt has won 2 of his 4 career starts and finished ahead of Silver Knott when second in the Pennine Ridge Stakes last time out at Belmont Park. He’s yet to finish out of the first two in his races too and looks a big player here with 2017 winning jockey Jose Ortiz getting the leg-up.

6. Silver Knott

J:Richard Mullen

T:Charlie Appleby

One of the two European runners that can get involved too. This Godolphin entry was last seen running third in the Pennine Ridge Stakes at Belmont, just behind Kalik and Far Bridge, while last season US horse racing fans might remember him running second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland.

7. Wizard Of Westwood

J: John R Velazquez

T: Michael McCarthy

Veteran jockey John R Velazquez has won the Belmont Derby three times over the years, but the last of those was back in 2002 on Finality. He rides this 3 year-old colt that heads here having won the Cinema Stakes at Santa Anita on June 11. He’s only raced 5 times but has won twice and is yet to finish out of the first three. More needed but in the experienced hands of Velazquez could get involved.

8. Kalik

J: Irad Ortiz Jr

T: Chad C Brown

One of two Chad C Brown runners and having won three of his 5 races comes to New York as a leading player. Saw off both Silver Knott and Far Bridge in the Pennine Ridge Stakes (watch below) and many will feel he can do the same again this Saturday. Is clearly fast-improving and has now won his last three races – the last two also coming here at Belmont Park. If successful, would be Chad C Brown’s first winner in the race.

9. Mondego

J:Joel Rosario

T:Christophe Clement

From the yard of the 2020 winner of the Belmont Derby Christophe Clement. Has won two of his four starts and will also have 2015 winning jockey Joel Rosario in the saddle. More to come though if wanting to win this Grade 1 despite taking his last two races, which were just Maiden Special Weight and Allowance Optional Claiming races. On a plus, is 2-from-2 here at Belmont Park.

10. Redistricting

J:Flavien Prat

T:Chad C Brown

Second Chad C Brown runner that will be popular for many after impressing on his debut run at Belmont Park in a Maiden Special Weight in June. Might lack experience but will certainly have more scope than many to improve with just the sole start.

11. The Foxes

J:Oisin Murphy

T:Andrew Balding

UK runner for the 2000 Guineas winning team of Andrew Balding. The Foxes was a top winner of the Dante Stakes at York in May (watch below) – a decent Epsom Derby Trial race – and he backed that up with a fair 5th in the English Derby. The form of that race has since been boosted with the winner Auguste Rodin winning the Irish Derby and the runner-up King Of Steel winning at Royal Ascot. The horse also stumbled at the start of the Derby so to get within 8 1/4 lengths of the winner was made to look even better. First run at Belmont Park, but the drop back in trip (1m2f) looks a great move and top jockey Oisin Murphy, who has ridden in in all three races this term, comes over for the ride.

Trainer William Mott Has Won The Belmont Derby Three Times



With three wins in the Belmont Derby, the William Mott barn can become the winning-most stable in the history of the race if their Cyber Ninja can do the business. This 3 year-old is, however, one of the bigger-priced Belmont Derby runners this year having only raced three times and his sole win coming in a Maiden Special Weight at the New York track back in early June.

The Chad C Brown Are Yet To Win The Belmont Derby

This year the Chad C Brown camp are looking to mean business with two of the 11 Belmont Derby runners in their name. The yard are yet to win the race, but recent winners Redistricting and Kalik will give the yard a strong hand in the $1m race this Saturday.

European Runners Have Won Three Of The Last 12 Renewals



The Belmont Derby has also been a race that the European trainers have enjoyed targeting in recent years – maybe because this 3 year-old race comes after the English, French and Irish Derby races in their homelands and gives some of the leading runners of this age group to avoid having to run against the older horses in races like the Coral Eclipse or King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

They are back for more this year too, with Andrew Balding’s The Foxes coming over from the UK with Oisin Murphy booked to ride. The horse was last seen running 5th in the Epsom Derby in June and the form of that race has since been franked with the winner Auguste Rodin adding the Irish Derby to his CV and the runner-up King Of Steel winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in impressive fashion since.

There is also a second European runner in Silver Knott as Godolphin send over their Lope De Vega colt who has also tasted the New York track before when running third to Kalik in the Pennine Ridge here last month.

2023 Belmont Derby Picks: The Foxes A Cunning Bet



It’s interesting that trainer Andrew Balding, who is based at Newmarket in the UK, sends over THE FOXES here and the hint should be taken.

This 3 year-old Churchill colt was an excellent 5th in the Epsom Derby last time out the form of that race is holding up well with the winner, Auguste Rodin, runner-up King Of Steel and 6th Waipiro all winning since.

Yes, it’s always a bit of a gamble when the European runners come over and how they handle the travelling, but this is a race they’ve got decent history of winning – taking the prize three times since 2011.

Of the rest, recent Pennine Ridge Stakes winner Kalik is fast improving and won’t be far away, with Webslinger a nice winner of the Audubon Stakes last time out the final pick for the trifecta.

Belmont Derby Trifecta Picks

1. The Foxes

2. Kalik

3. Webslinger

Belmont Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

The Foxes 7/2

Far Bridge 4/1

Webslinger 9/2

Kalik 5/1

Silver Knott 6/1

Redistricting 8/1

Boppy O 12/1

Wizard Of Westwood 15/1

Mondego 20/1

Cyber Ninja 30/1

Mendelssohns March 30/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Classic Causeway Winning The 2022 Belmont Derby

Recent Winners Of The Belmont Derby

2022 – Classic Causeway

2021 – Bolshoi Ballet

2020 – Gufo

2019 – Henley’s Joy

2018 – Catholic Boy

2017 – Oscar Performance

Horse Racing Related Content