2022 World Matchplay Predictions: Darts Betting Tips and Odds

The 2022 World Matchplay Darts gets underway this weekend, as all of the best players in the world battle it out for supremacy in the second biggest tournament on the darting roster. Reigning World Champion Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright won it last year, so who will come out on top come Sunday 24th July this time?

After the Premier League Darts came to a close a month or so ago, with Michael Van Gerwen claiming his sixth title, attentions turn to the 2022 Betfred World Matchplay this weekend from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Without further ado, here are out World Matchplay Darts betting tips and best bets.

World Matchplay Darts Format

There are 32 players who have qualified for this year’s World Matchplay. This means there are 16 First Round ties to be played, with all 16 of these being played from 16-18 July. The Last 16 gets underway on Tuesday 19th July and concludes on Wednesday. The quarter-final stage is then played on Thursday and Friday, with the semi-finals taking place on Saturday 23rd July.

Then the big one, the final of the World Matchplay Darts takes place on Sunday evening, live from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The seeds are as follows for the World Matchplay:

Peter Wright Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith James Wade Gary Anderson Jose de Sousa Dimitri van den Bergh Jonny Clayton Rob Cross

World Matchplay Darts Betting Tips

Now that all 16 Round 1 matches have been played with 16 players progressing into Round 2, we are getting to the nitty gritty part of the World Matchplay.

So without further ado, here is who we think will triumph in the Last 16 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, before progressing into the quarter-finals on Thursday!

Tuesday Round of 16 action:

Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Dimitri van den Bergh – Dimitri van den Bergh to win match & most 180s @ 10/11 with Bet UK

James Wade vs Nathan Aspinall – Both players to have 2+ 100+ checkouts @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Peter Wright vs Krzysztof Ratajski – Peter Wright match treble @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen – Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Wednesday Round of 16 action:

Daryl Gurney vs Danny Noppert – Daryl Gurney to win & most 180s @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Jose de Sousa vs Rob Cross – Rob Cross -2.5 legs @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Gerwyn Price vs Dave Chisnall – Gerwyn Price to win, score 5+ 180s and checkout 121+ @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Michael Smith vs Dirk van Duijvenbode – Michael Smith match treble @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

World Matchplay Darts Prediction

It really is tricky to predict an overall winner of the 2022 World Matchplay this year. There are so many players who on their day could turn up and win it.

The likes of Michael van Gerwen looks to be back to somewhere near his best, Jonny Clayton topped the Premier League table and is in great form, as well as the likes of the defending champion, world champion and world number one, Peter Wright.

Lets not forget the likes of former world champion, ‘The Iceman’ Gerwyn Price, last years finalist, Dimitri van den Bergh, as well as the ever consistent James Wade.

However, our biggest fancy here at SportsLens on who we think will triumph up on the shore of Blackpool Beach, is Michael Smith.

‘Bully Boy’ has been in the form of his life in recent times, winning four Players Championships as well as triumphing at the US Darts Masters last month. Smith has been throwing some of the best arrows of his lift in recent weeks, and is hoping that this good form can convert into a major PDC title in the not so distant future.

Smith has been a beaten finalist twice in the World Championships, both in 2019 and then most recently in 2022 by Peter Wright. The St Helens’ man has been knocking on the door of major title success for some time now, but as of yet hasn’t been able to knock the door down.

We think that could all change for the Englishman come Sunday 24th July here in Blackpool. The World Matchplay is regarded as the second most prestigious tournament on the darting schedule each year, behind the World Championships of course.

With this being such a big event, the prize money that goes with it is mesmerising. The prize pot is a magnificent £800,000, with the winner taking home a quarter of the pot.

We think the time is now for Smith, and that he can finally convert all his near misses in major finals into a win here at the 2022 Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

We think that at a huge price of 8/1 with Bet UK, that ‘Bully Boy’ has every chance of turning his good form into a major title and triumphing here at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool come next Sunday night.

Back Michael Smith to win the 2022 World Matchplay Darts @ 8/1 with Bet UK

World Matchplay Odds

Player Highest Odds Bookmaker Michael van Gerwen 4/1 Dimitri van den Bergh 11/2 Gerwyn Price 11/2 Peter Wright 11/2 Michael Smith 8/1 Joe Cullen 11/1 Rob Cross 12/1 Danny Noppert 16/1 Dirk van Duijvenbode 18/1 Nathan Aspinall 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

