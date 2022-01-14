Some 33 horses feature among the 2022 Stayers Hurdle odds and betting after early closing entries for the 3m Grade 1 contest on Thursday, 17 March at the Cheltenham Festival were revealed. Just more than half of potential runners are trained in Ireland.

The Emerald Isle has only produced four Stayers Hurdle winners (formerly the World Hurdle) since 2005. However, those successes have all come since 2013. Willie Mullins has seven possible entries. Heading those and the betting is Klassical Dream (11/4). A ready winner of the 2019 Supreme Novices Hurdle on his last visit to Cheltenham, the eight-year-old goes well fresh and is two from two over this longer trip.

Mullins landed the Stayers Hurdle with Nichols Canyon and Penhill, who also didn’t take much racing. Following victories in the Punchestown Champion Stayers and Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle, it’s easy to see why horse racing betting sites make Klassical Dream the favourite. According to the bookies, this is a four-horse race on paper with Stayers Hurdle odds of 25/1 bar the leading quartet.

2020 RSA Chase hero Champ (9/2) rates the biggest danger in the betting to Klassical Dream. Nicky Henderson and owner JP McManus must decide whether to keep him hurdling or go back over fences following a gallant Long Walk success at Ascot in December. Last year’s Stayers Hurdle winner Flooring Porter (6/1), one of two engaged by trainer Gavin Cromwell, is next best.

Philip Hobbs also has two possible runners in the Cheltenham betting here. Thyme Hill (13/2) missed the Festival last year and chased home Champ at Ascot on his only UK start before Stayers Hurdle entries came out. Leading Irish owner McManus also has Sporting John (40/1) in training with Hobbs and he won a 3m handicap at Cheltenham earlier in the season.

Big-priced Stayers Hurdle odds available to punters

Gordon Elliott could run three in the race with last year’s runner-up Sire Du Berlais (25/1) the shortest of those but still a big price. Commander Of Fleet (50/1) and Grand Roi (66/1) could also represent the Cullentra House team here. Long-time Emerald Isle rival Mullins also enters horses that aren’t winning their competitive staying chases to give connections options.

In this bracket are the likes of Joe and Marie Donnelly owned pair Asterion Forlonge and Melon (both 33/1). Mullins mare Burning Victory (also 33/1) won the 2020 Triumph Hurdle in fortuitous fashion at the Festival, shaping very much like a stayer. Her best exploits have come on the Flat since, though. 2019 Stayers Hurdle winner Paisley Park (33/1) doesn’t look the force of old but Emma Lavelle’s fading stable star could bid to regain his crown and roll back the years.

Darver Star (33/1) ran third in the Champion Hurdle two years ago but Cromwell isn’t committed to bring the now 10-year-old to Cheltenham for this longer test. Thomas Darby (33/1) chased home Klassical Dream in that renewal of the Supreme yet hasn’t been consistent since for Olly Murphy. McFabulous (33/1) is the only representative from Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat stables for online bookmakers to price Stayers Hurdle odds up for this year.

Bar those, it is 50/1 and bigger the remainder. There was a shock result in this race two years ago, however, when Lisnagar Oscar defied Stayers Hurdle odds of 50/1 leading home 20/1 and 33/1 shots. Rebecca Curtis’s horse is an even bigger price at 66/1 this time around. Leading bookies Betfred have gone Non Runner No Bet (NRNB) with their Stayers Hurdle odds and betting.

Early Closing 2022 Stayers Hurdle Entries in Full

Alaphilippe (Fergal O’Brien) Aspire Tower (Henry De Bromhead, IRE) Asterion Forlonge (Willie Mullins, IRE) Buveur D’Air (Nicky Henderson) Champ (Nicky Henderson) Cilaos Emery (Willie Mullins, IRE) Commander Of Fleet (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Darver Star (Gavin Cromwell, IRE) Flooring Porter (Gavin Cromwell, IRE) Garo De Juilley (Sophie Leech) Gentlemansgame (Mouse Morris, IRE) Goshen (Gary Moore) Grand Roi (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Home By The Lee (Joseph O’Brien, IRE) Klassical Dream (Willie Mullins, IRE) Koshari (David Christie, IRE) Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis) McFabulous (Paul Nicholls) Melon (Willie Mullins, IRE) Mr Adjudicator (Willie Mullins, IRE) Paisley Park (Emma Lavelle) Santini (Polly Grundy) Sire Du Berlais (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Song For Someone (Tom Symonds) Sporting John (Philip Hobbs) Third Wind (Hughie Morrison) Thomas Darby (Olly Murphy) Thyme Hill (Philip Hobbs) Burning Victory (Willie Mullins, IRE) Indefatigable (Paul Webber) Molly Ollys Wishes (Dan Skelton) My Sister Sarah (Willie Mullins, IRE) Royal Kahala (Peter Fahey, IRE)

