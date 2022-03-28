2022 Scottish Grand National Odds: Kitty’s Light Heads The Betting After 19 Horses Scratched

Ahead of the 2022 Scottish Grand National this weekend, the field is down to 31 after 19 Scottish Grand National runners were taken out of the race at latest declaration stage. The Ayr racecourse showpiece will be run on Saturday 2nd April (3:35pm).

19 Horses Pulled From Saturday’s Scottish Grand National

Some of the big names to be scrapped from the 2022 Scottish Grand National in the build-up to the race were recent Cheltenham Festival winner – Corach Rambler, who is trained by last year’s winning trainer – Lucinda Russell – plus Threeunderthrufive and Eclair Surf, who will be hoping to get into the Aintree Grand National next weekend.

The current Scottish Grand National winner – Mighty Thunder – was also taken out the race so won’t be back to defend his title, while the popular grey Bristol De Mai is another big name that won’t be heading to Ayr racecourse this Saturday.

Kitty’s Light Heads The Scottish Grand National Betting

These latest shifts in the Scottish Grand National runners has seen the Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet now heading the Scottish Grand National betting with just days now till the big race.

In fact, Williams also has the current second Scottish Grand National second favourite – Win My Wings @ 13/2 with Virgin Bet, with last year’s runner-up The Ferry Master @ 17/2 with Virgin Bet next best.

Paul Nicholls Looks For Third Scottish National Win Since 2016

The former champion trainer – Paul Nicholls – has been a big supporter of this race in recent years and has another 2022 Scottish Grand National runner this year in Enrilo @ 14/1 with Virgin Bet.

This 8 year-old was last seen running a fair fourth at Kempton in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (the old Racing Post Chase) back at the end of February.

He gets in here 2lbs lower than that run and with time on his side and only eight career runs over fences then looks the sort to have more to come.

He’s also proven he can cope with these extreme trip, when winning the Bet365 Gold Cup (and then demoted to 3rd after causing interference) over 3m5f last April at Sandown.

Latest Scottish Grand National Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Kitty’s Light 4/1 Win My Wings 13/2 The Ferry Master 17/2 Storm Judge 11/1 History Of Fashion 12/1 Ashtown Lad 14/1 Enrilo 14/1 Fantasikas 14/1 Fortesue 14/1 Rightplacerightime 14/1 BAR THE FIELD 16/1

