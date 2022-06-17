We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’ve got the 2022 Royal Ascot trends and tips for DAY FIVE – Saturday 18th June 2022 – the final day of the meeeting. Use these Royal Ascot trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners – today the Group One Platinum Jubilee Stakes is the feature race with Aussie-trained Home Affairs all the rage.



Royal Ascot Tips On Saturday 18th June 2022

Read our full race previews for day five at Royal Ascot below, plus all the key trends

Royal Ascot Trends and ITV Horse Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Thursday 16th June 2022, Ladies’ Day



2.30 – Chesham Stakes (Listed Race) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 7f ITV

Chesham Stakes Key Trends

19/19 – Had no more than 2 previous career runs

17/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

16/19 – Ran over 6f last time out (10 won)

16/19 – Had just 1 previous career run

15/19 – Were foaled in March or earlier

14/19 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

13/19 – Won their previous race

7/19 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

5/19 – Irish trained-winners (Aidan O’Brien, 4 of the last 6 winners)

2/19 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/19 – Trained by Richard Hannon

Ryan Moore has ridden the winners in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020 & 2021

15 of the last 16 winners came between stalls 1-8

7 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 1 (3) or 7 (4)

13 of the last 16 winners returned 10/1 or shorter

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: This should be going to the Aidan O’Brien-trained ALFRED MULLINGS @ 10/11 with 888Sport, who (in case you were wondering) is named after one of England’s finest painters of horses! He bolted up on debut at Leopardstown last month (4 1/2l) and even though he probably didn’t beat much that day holds some fancy entries and having been picked to run here is clearly held in high regard by O’Brien – who has a top record in the race. Ryan Moore rides.

Of the rest, Alzahir, Faisal Road, Legend Of Xanadu and Crypto Force look the most likely ones to follow the O’Brien horse home.

3.05 – Jersey Stakes (Group 3) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 7f ITV

Jersey Stakes Trends

18/20 – Had at least 1 run already that season

16/20 – Had 4 or more career runs

12/20 – Had won over 7f before

12/20 – Had won a Listed or better class race before

10/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

9/20 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

9/20 – Had run at Ascot before

8/20 – Horses from stall 8 placed

8/20 – Unplaced favourites

7/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

5/20 – Won their previous race

4/20 – Winning favourites

The Irish have won 3 of the last 10 runnings

The horse from stall 11 has finished 2nd in 5 of the last 14 runnings

SPORTSLEN BEST BETS: Godolphin’s Noble Truth was a nice winner at HQ last time out and will be popular, plus we’ve a rare runner on the flat for Irish trainer – Henry De Bromhead – with Star Girls Aalmal.

But it’s interesting that jockey Jim Crowley has picked MONAADAH @ 8/1 with 888Sport to ride of the two Shadwell horses – Alfaila is the other. This 3 year-old is unbeaten from three runs and saw off another runner here – Audience – at the start of the month on the AW at Kempton. He made all that day and should have more to come.

The danger can come from Frankie on the Gosden runner – SAMBURU @ 15/2 with 888Sport, who is another that is 3-from-3 so far. The last win came at York over this trip and is a horse that seems to only do enough, but is still getting the job done.

3.40 – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) (CLASS 1) (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

Hardwicke Stakes Key Trends

19/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

19/19 – Had won a Group 2 or 3 previously

17/19 – Placed last time out

16/19 – Had won over 1m4f before

13/19 – Had at least 2 previous runs that season

13/19 – Had run at Ascot before

13/19 – Aged 4 years-old (inc last 11 winners)

12/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (3), Mark Johnston (2) or Sir Michael Stoute (7)

12/19 – Placed favourites

12/19 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

9/19 – Won their previous race

7/19 – Ran at Epsom last time out (Coronation Cup)

7/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

13 of the last 16 winners returned 8/1 or shorter

11 of the last 16 winners returned 5/1 or shorter

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

7 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 2-5 (inc)

SPORTSLEN BEST BETS: We see the return of the 2021 St Leger winner here HURRICANE LANE @ 8/11 with 888Sport, who is the top-rated in the field and is expected to be hard to beat if back in the same form as last season. This Godolphin runner, who is a 3-time G1 winner, has gone well fresh in the past and heads here having won 6 of his 8 starts, plus is also dropped into a Group Two which makes his task slightly easier still.

The best of the rest can can from Aidan O’Brien’s Broome and Mostahdaf, but both are still rated 6lbs inferior to Hurricane Lane, while Third Realm and Solid Stone, who is running in the Derby-winning colours, are others with place claims.

4.20 – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (CLASS 1) (3yo+) 6f ITV

Diamond Jubilee Stakes Key Trends

18/19 – Previous distance (6f) winners

16/19 – Previous Group Race winners

15/19 – Aged 5 or younger

14/19 – Had run at Ascot before

13/19 – Failed to win their last race

12/19 – Won by a UK-based yard

8/19 – Returned a double-figure price

8/19 – Unplaced favourites

6/19 – Ran in the King’s Stand Stakes earlier at the meeting

5/19 – Winning favourite (joint)

7 of the last 17 winners were Irish-bred

9 of the last 17 winners came from a low-figure draw

No winner from stall 1 in the last 17 runnings

6 of the last 17 winners returned a double-figure price

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Aussie sprinter – Nature Strip – bolted up in Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes and the boys Down Under have another big player here with HOME AFFAIRS @ SP with 888Sport. This 3 year-old actually beat Nature Strip over 5f two runs ago at Flemington Park too. Yes, he was beaten last time so isn’t bomb-proof, but seems to be a horse that’s better off a small break so the 98 day absence is a big plus.

He can fear most from last year’s Commonwealth Cup winner – Campanelle – but the Wesley Ward runners haven’t been firing this week so far so that’s the worry for her. Godolphin’s CD winner Creative Force, plus Sacred can go well too, while the Irish runner A Case Of You is another with claims.

But the danger can come from HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport, who won the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes last time by an impressive 2 3/4 lengths. She gets a handy 3lbs mares’ allowance too and is already a Royal Ascot winner after winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes last season over 7f. She needs to improve again but comes here at the top of her game and rates the best outsider in the race.

5.00 – Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (CLASS 2) (3yo+ 0-110) 6f ITV4

Wokingham Stakes Key Trends

22/22 – Had won before over 6f or 7f

20/22 – Had no more than 4 runs that season­­

20/22 – Finished sixth or better last time out

20/22 – Ran within the last 6 weeks

19/22 – Had won a race over 6f before

18/22 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/22 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

13/22 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

13/22 – Had run at Ascot before (8 had won here)

11/22 – Ran at either Ascot, Goodwood or Newmarket last time

7/22 – Won their previous race

5/22 – Won by the favourite

11 of the last 16 winners carried 9-3 or less in weight

10 of the last 16 winners returned 14/1 or shorter

12 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure draw

11 of the last 12 winners came from a double-figure stall

8 of the last 11 runnings – the top 2 finishers all came from double-figure stalls

Horse from stall 15 has been placed in 3 of the last 10 runnings

Since 1980 there have been only 8 winning favourites

Since 1980 there have been 32 winners returning a double-figure price

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: ROHAAN @ SP with 888Sport won this race 12 months ago and will be looking to become the first horse since Selhurstpark Flyer (1997 & 1998) to win the Wokingham Stakes in back-to-back years. He’s actually rated 3lbs lower this time too and a certain Ryan Moore has been booked to ride.

We’ve also got last year’s runner-up Fresh in the race, who can go well again despite being 2lbs higher, while Gulliver was 5th 12 months ago and Lampang 10th. Cases can also be made for Blackrod, Silver Samurai, Jumby and Quarantine Dreams.

Higher draws have done best, but in this 30 runner race 2/3 of the field are always drawn 10 or higher. 4 and 5 year-olds have the best record too as do horses with 9-3 or less in weight.

So, the other two to have on side based on those trends are FIRST FOLIO @ SP with 888Sport and TABDEED @ SP with 888Sport.

The former is a 4 year-old drawn in the middle in 15 so will have options and seems to be coming to the boil after a good second at Windsor in a Listed race last time Tabdeeb also ran well in a Listed race (Haydock) last time to be third and is a proven CD winner – Hollie Doyle, who has already had a winner this week at the meeting rides.

5.35 – Golden Gates Handicap (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

Just the 2 previous runnings

Foxes Tales (13/2) won this race in 2021

Highland Chief (20/1) won this race in 2020

Trainer Andrew Balding won this race in 2020

Trainer Paul and Oliver Cole won this race in 2020

Jockey Rossa Ryan won this race in 2020

Both past winners came between stalls 13-16 (inc)

Trainer John Gosden has a 21% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 20% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Richard Hannon is just 5-from-84 with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Frankie Dettori has a 20% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Ryan Moore has a 19% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Godolphin are mob-handed here with Falling Shadow, Aldous Huxley, Honiton and Blue Trail in the race, with jockey bookings suggesting the William Buick runner – Falling Shadow – is their best hope.

Phantom Flight has caught the eye in winning his last two and enters calculations, as do Chairman and Groundbreaker, but it’s hard to ignore the easy wins of MISSED THE CUT @ SP with 888Sport in recent months and he’s still only had three career runs. He’s bolted up by 11 and 5 1/2 lengths in his last two races and looks fast-improving.

A saver is advised on the already mentioned Godolphin runner – BLUE TRAIL @ SP with 888Sport – too. This is the ride of James Doyle and despite a beaten favourite last time at Sandown the step up in trip looks an interesing move.

6.10 – Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions Race) (CLASS 2) (4yo+) 2m5f159y ITV4

Queen Alexandra Stakes Key Trends

17/19 – Finished unplaced last time out

12/19 – Had won over at least 2m on the flat before

12/19 – Had run at Ascot before

10/19 – Aged 4, 5 or 6 years old

7/19 – Won by a NH yard

6/19 – Irish-trained winners

4/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

3/19 – Trained by Willie Mullins

12 of the last 16 winners returned 6/1 or shorter

12 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 9-16 (inc)

11 of the last 15 winners came from a double-figure stall

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Stratum took this race last year so can’t be ruled out, but this looks a harder renewal and Ryan Moore, who rode that day, is on WORDSWORTH @ 3/1 with 888Sport here for Aidan O’Brien. This classy staying 4 year-old was a close fourth to Princess Zoe in the Sagaro Stakes here in April and even though the much longer trip here is an unkown, O’Brien is a master at stepping up these Galileo horses.

Former Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight can go well too, while you feel Trueshan might miss the race if the ground remains quick – if not, he’d certainly be a big player as the 120 top-rated in the field.

Nate The Great and the in-form Earlofthecotswolds are others to consider, while last year’s runner-up – Calling The Wind – can’t be left out. But the danger is URBAN ARTIST @ SP with 888Sport, who stayed on well to take second over 1m6f last time and so looks well worth a crack over further, while trainer Hughie Morrison often does well in these staying races

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

