Home News 2022 royal ascot bookmaker offers and free bets for day two

2022 Royal Ascot Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets For Day Two

Updated

7 seconds ago

on

ROYAL ascot bankers

More Royal Ascot bookmaker offers to checkout on DAY TWO this Wednesday as we’ve seven more top horse races to look forward to, including the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3:40pm).

To help you get stuck into the DAY TWO action at Royal Ascot this Wednesday – here at SportsLens we’ve pulled together the best Ascot bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets on day one that you can snap-up over the five-day meeting at the Royal Ascot races – plus, see below the best ways to use your DAY TWO Royal Ascot free bets, the full 2022 running order and also the best Royal Ascot bookmaker offers for existing customers too.

Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Free Bets For Day Two

955 Codes claimed

Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

How To Claim Your 2022 Royal Ascot Free Bets

  1. Select one (or more) of the top bookmakers from our lists on this page (just click link)
  2. Then, simply fill out their safe, quick and 100% secure registration form
  3. Just, deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below) and your bookmaker free bets will then be added to your new accounts.

Best Royal Ascot Horse Racing Betting Offers For Day Two

888Sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets: £40 in Free Bets (when you place your first £20 bet)

888Sport Royal Ascot offer

Secure a £40 free bet to use on the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £20 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms

398 Codes claimed

Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

BetUK Royal Ascot Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets For the 2022 Ascot races on Day Two

BetUK Royal Ascot offer

BetUK are one of the main bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but one you can certainly trust and one that has a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at this year’s 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting.

New customers can also snap-up a free £50 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £50 free bet on the 2022 Ascot races this week.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How To Claim Your BetUK £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Fitzdares Royal Ascot Horse Racing Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets on Day Two

Fitzdares Bet £30, Get £30It couldn’t be easier to secure this suberb welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your new betting account. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at the 2022 Royal Ascot races this year if you wanted.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
  • Available to customers who are 18+

How to claim the Royal Ascot Day One Horse Racing Betting Offer:

  1. Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive £30 in Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

William Hill 2022 Royal Ascot Free Bet Offer: £30 in Ascot Races Free Bets on Wednesday

William Hill Bonus 2
William Hill Bonus 2

William Hill are one of the biggest names in the betting and horse racing industry and have been for ages! William Hill have be a leading player in the bookmaking industry since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can totally trust ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting and one that also have a large array of sports betting markets to choose from.

The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

BoyleSports Royal Ascot Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets on Wednesday

BoyleSports
Screenshot 2022 05 10 at 14.23.19

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is another cracking one, giving you the opportunity to bag yourself a cool £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing at the 5-day Royal Ascot meeting in June.

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Other benefits of joining Boylesports

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
  • No promo code required
  • Available to mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets on Day Two

Virgin Bet BonusGet £20 in free bets for this year’s Royal Ascot Meeting by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How to claim the Royal Ascot Horse Racing Betting Offer:

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Betfred Royal Ascot Free Bet Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For This Week’s Races At Ascot on Day Two

Betfred BonusIt couldn’t be easier to claim this year’s Royal Ascot horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred
  2. Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
  3. You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!

Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

  • Bonus for new mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+
  • Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers

839 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets on Wednesday

LiveScore Bet BonusLiveScore Bet offer new customers £10 and get £20 free bet, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bet (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
  • Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
  • Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am)
  • Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

bet365 Royal Ascot Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Ascot Races In 2022 On Day Two

bet365 Bonusbet365 a bookmaker with a huge reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the horse racing at Ascot this year.

The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the races at Ascot this year.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts
  • Excellent Existing Customer Offers

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to use these 2022 Royal Ascot Bookmaker Free Bets

As soon your bookmaker ROYAL ASCOT FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker’s site – including at Royal Ascot, which this year in 2022 will be staged between Tuesday 14th and Saturday 18th June.

Over the five -day meeting there are cracking races to look forward to that include no fewer than eight Group One races.

2022 Royal Ascot Group One Races

The Queen Anne Stakes (Tues)
The King’s Stand Stakes (Tues)
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Tues)
The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Weds)
The Gold Cup (Thurs)
The Commonwealth Cup (Fri)
The Coronation Stakes (Fri)
The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Sat)

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
  • 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
  • 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
  • 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
  • 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
  • 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

