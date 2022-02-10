Week one of Premier League Darts is over, with Peter Wright taking the honours, and the players now move on to Liverpool for week two of the star-studded event. Take a look below to see our predictions for the round and tournament, where you can grab the best free bets, and much more.

Premier League Darts: Week one recap

Crowds at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff were treated to a superb night of darts when week one of the competition took place.

The final was played between world champion Peter “Snakebite” Wright and home favourite Jonny Clayton, who is the current holder of the Premier League Darts trophy.

Wright made it to the final after victories over Michael Smith and Gary Anderson, while Clayton’s run to the final saw him dispatch Joe Cullen and James Wade.

Wright ended up blowing his opponent away in the final, thrashing the Welshman 6-1 to claim five points, as well as a £10,000 bonus. It was an early signal of intent from the Scotsman, who justified his position as tournament favourite.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

2022 Premier League Darts week two predictions

Peter Wright goes into week two full of confidence, and will take on Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals. Wright is strong favourite, but the handicap markets at bet365 look very enticing.

You can even the odds somewhat by taking Wright at -1.5, but we think he’ll do better than that. That’s why we’d increase his handicap and take the better odds this will provide.

Our choice would be to take Wright at -2.5, which should be a winner if he continues the devastating form he showed in week one’s final. You’ll get odds of 7/4 on this at bet365, which seems more than fair.

Premier League Darts prediction: Peter Wright to beat Michael van Gerwen -2.5 @ 7/4 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts week two betting tips

With our second tip for week two of the Premier League of Darts, we’re going to go for something with longer odds.

We’re going to switch our focus to the quarter-final match-up between Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith. The Welshman will look to bounce back from his final disappointment, while Smith will be roared on by a home crowd in Liverpool.

Smith didn’t impress in week one, but make no mistake: he’s a strong player with an ability to score big – as is Clayton. We’d expect this to be a close match, with only a couple of legs or less separating the players in the end.

Our prediction for this match? We think Clayton will bounce back from his previous week’s loss and overcome Smith – but only just. A bet on Clayton to win the match 6-5 seems a decent bet, especially with odds of 5/1 at bet365.

Premier League Darts betting tips: Clayton 6 Smith 5 @ 5/1 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts odds

As you can imagine, the odds shifted somewhat last week after both bookies and punters saw the competitors in action for the first time. Here are the odds after week one on the eventual winner of the competition:

But what about the odds of each man to win in week two? You can see the odds below:

How does Premier League Darts work?

Premier League Darts is a competition between eight of the top players in the sport and has a new format in 2022.

The eight players will take part in 16 mini-tournaments, as they try to reach the play-offs, which will decide the eventual winner of the 2022 competition. All matches during the competition, except those in the play-offs, will be best of 11 legs.

Each week will see four quarter-finals, the winners of which will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will head to the final. The winner of the final receives five points and £10,000, while the loser in the final receives three points. The losing semi-finalists get two points each.

To make sure the competition is as fair as possible, each player will play every other player twice in quarter-finals. In addition to this, weeks eight and sixteen will see players face each other in a draw based on league position.

The top four players will head to the play-offs, which will take place in Berlin on 13th June. The play-offs will see two semi-finals and then a final. The semi-finals will be best of 19 legs, while the final will be best of 21 legs.

Premier League Darts: Fixtures, schedule and results

Week 1 (03/02/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton 6 vs Joe Cullen 2

Gerwyn Price 3 vs James Wade 6

Peter Wright 6 vs Michael Smith 3

Michael van Gerwen 4 vs Gary Anderson 6

Semi-finals:

Jonny Clayton 6 vs James Wade 4

Peter Wright 6 vs Gary Anderson 5

Final:

Jonny Clayton 1 vs Peter Wright 6

Week 2 (10/02/22) – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

James Wade vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson

Week 3 (17/02/22) – SSE Arena in Belfast

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Joe Cullen vs Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Jonny Clayton

Week 4 (03/03/22) – Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Gary Anderson

Week 5 (10/03/22) – The Brighton Centre

Quarter-finals:

Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton

Michael vs Gerwen vs James Wade

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price

Week 6 (17/03/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

Week 7 (24/03/22) – Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Week 8 (31/03/22) – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Quarter-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 8

Rank 4 vs Rank 5

Rank 2 vs Rank 7

Rank 3 vs Rank 6

Week 9 (07/04/22) – First Direct Arena in Leeds

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Gary Anderson vs Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

Week 10 (14/04/22) – AO Arena in Manchester

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith

Week 11 (21/04/22) – P&J Live in Aberdeen

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson

Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen

James Wade vs Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Week 12 (28/04/22) – 3Arena in Dublin

Quarter-finals:

James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen

Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

Week 13 (05/05/22) – OVO Hydro in Glasgow

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton vs James Wade

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen

Week 14 (12/05/22) – Utility Arena Sheffield

Quarter-finals:

Joe Cullen vs James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton

Week 15 (19/05/22) – The O2 in London

Quarter-finals:

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

James Wade vs Peter Wright

Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson

Week 16 (26/05/22) – Utility Arena Newcastle

Quarter-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 8

Rank 4 vs Rank 5

Rank 2 vs Rank 7

Rank 3 vs Rank 6

Play-offs (13/06/22) – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin

Semi-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 4

Rank 2 vs Rank 3

Premier League Darts free bets

