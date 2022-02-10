Week one of Premier League Darts is over, with Peter Wright taking the honours, and the players now move on to Liverpool for week two of the star-studded event. Take a look below to see our predictions for the round and tournament, where you can grab the best free bets, and much more.
Premier League Darts: Week one recap
Crowds at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff were treated to a superb night of darts when week one of the competition took place.
The final was played between world champion Peter “Snakebite” Wright and home favourite Jonny Clayton, who is the current holder of the Premier League Darts trophy.
Wright made it to the final after victories over Michael Smith and Gary Anderson, while Clayton’s run to the final saw him dispatch Joe Cullen and James Wade.
Wright ended up blowing his opponent away in the final, thrashing the Welshman 6-1 to claim five points, as well as a £10,000 bonus. It was an early signal of intent from the Scotsman, who justified his position as tournament favourite.
2022 Premier League Darts week two predictions
Peter Wright goes into week two full of confidence, and will take on Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals. Wright is strong favourite, but the handicap markets at bet365 look very enticing.
You can even the odds somewhat by taking Wright at -1.5, but we think he’ll do better than that. That’s why we’d increase his handicap and take the better odds this will provide.
Our choice would be to take Wright at -2.5, which should be a winner if he continues the devastating form he showed in week one’s final. You’ll get odds of 7/4 on this at bet365, which seems more than fair.
Premier League Darts prediction: Peter Wright to beat Michael van Gerwen -2.5 @ 7/4 with bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Premier League Darts week two betting tips
With our second tip for week two of the Premier League of Darts, we’re going to go for something with longer odds.
We’re going to switch our focus to the quarter-final match-up between Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith. The Welshman will look to bounce back from his final disappointment, while Smith will be roared on by a home crowd in Liverpool.
Smith didn’t impress in week one, but make no mistake: he’s a strong player with an ability to score big – as is Clayton. We’d expect this to be a close match, with only a couple of legs or less separating the players in the end.
Our prediction for this match? We think Clayton will bounce back from his previous week’s loss and overcome Smith – but only just. A bet on Clayton to win the match 6-5 seems a decent bet, especially with odds of 5/1 at bet365.
Premier League Darts betting tips: Clayton 6 Smith 5 @ 5/1 with bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Premier League Darts odds
As you can imagine, the odds shifted somewhat last week after both bookies and punters saw the competitors in action for the first time. Here are the odds after week one on the eventual winner of the competition:
- Peter Wright – 3/1 with bet365
- Gerwyn Price – 7/2 with bet365
- Jonny Clayton – 7/2 with bet365
- Michael van Gerwen – 9/2 with bet365
- Michael Smith – 17/2 with bet365
- Joe Cullen – 12/1 with bet365
- Gary Anderson – 14/1 with bet365
- James Wade – 18/1 with bet365
But what about the odds of each man to win in week two? You can see the odds below:
- Gerwyn Price – 3/1 with bet365
- Peter Wright – 7/2 with bet365
- Jonny Clayton – 9/2 with bet365
- Michael van Gerwen – 11/2 with bet365
- Joe Cullen – 8/1 with bet365
- Michael Smith – 9/1 with bet365
- Gary Anderson – 11/1 with bet365
- James Wade – 14/1 with bet365
How does Premier League Darts work?
Premier League Darts is a competition between eight of the top players in the sport and has a new format in 2022.
The eight players will take part in 16 mini-tournaments, as they try to reach the play-offs, which will decide the eventual winner of the 2022 competition. All matches during the competition, except those in the play-offs, will be best of 11 legs.
Each week will see four quarter-finals, the winners of which will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will head to the final. The winner of the final receives five points and £10,000, while the loser in the final receives three points. The losing semi-finalists get two points each.
To make sure the competition is as fair as possible, each player will play every other player twice in quarter-finals. In addition to this, weeks eight and sixteen will see players face each other in a draw based on league position.
The top four players will head to the play-offs, which will take place in Berlin on 13th June. The play-offs will see two semi-finals and then a final. The semi-finals will be best of 19 legs, while the final will be best of 21 legs.
Premier League Darts: Fixtures, schedule and results
Week 1 (03/02/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff
Quarter-finals:
Jonny Clayton 6 vs Joe Cullen 2
Gerwyn Price 3 vs James Wade 6
Peter Wright 6 vs Michael Smith 3
Michael van Gerwen 4 vs Gary Anderson 6
Semi-finals:
Jonny Clayton 6 vs James Wade 4
Peter Wright 6 vs Gary Anderson 5
Final:
Jonny Clayton 1 vs Peter Wright 6
Week 2 (10/02/22) – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool
Quarter-finals:
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith
James Wade vs Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson
Week 3 (17/02/22) – SSE Arena in Belfast
Quarter-finals:
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Joe Cullen vs Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright
James Wade vs Jonny Clayton
Week 4 (03/03/22) – Westpoint Exeter
Quarter-finals:
Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
James Wade vs Gary Anderson
Week 5 (10/03/22) – The Brighton Centre
Quarter-finals:
Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith
Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton
Michael vs Gerwen vs James Wade
Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price
Week 6 (17/03/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham
Quarter-finals:
- Michael Smith vs James Wade
- Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
- Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton
- Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright
Week 7 (24/03/22) – Rotterdam Ahoy
Quarter-finals:
- Peter Wright vs James Wade
- Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen
- Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price
- Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith
Week 8 (31/03/22) – Utilita Arena Birmingham
Quarter-finals:
- Rank 1 vs Rank 8
- Rank 4 vs Rank 5
- Rank 2 vs Rank 7
- Rank 3 vs Rank 6
Week 9 (07/04/22) – First Direct Arena in Leeds
Quarter-finals:
- Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
- Gary Anderson vs Michael van Gerwen
- Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton
- James Wade vs Gerwyn Price
Week 10 (14/04/22) – AO Arena in Manchester
Quarter-finals:
- Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
- Gary Anderson vs James Wade
- Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton
- Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith
Week 11 (21/04/22) – P&J Live in Aberdeen
Quarter-finals:
- Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson
- Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen
- James Wade vs Michael Smith
- Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Week 12 (28/04/22) – 3Arena in Dublin
Quarter-finals:
- James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen
- Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson
- Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright
Week 13 (05/05/22) – OVO Hydro in Glasgow
Quarter-finals:
- Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson
- Jonny Clayton vs James Wade
- Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
- Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen
Week 14 (12/05/22) – Utility Arena Sheffield
Quarter-finals:
- Joe Cullen vs James Wade
- Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price
- Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright
- Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton
Week 15 (19/05/22) – The O2 in London
Quarter-finals:
- Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton
- Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
- James Wade vs Peter Wright
- Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson
Week 16 (26/05/22) – Utility Arena Newcastle
Quarter-finals:
- Rank 1 vs Rank 8
- Rank 4 vs Rank 5
- Rank 2 vs Rank 7
- Rank 3 vs Rank 6
Play-offs (13/06/22) – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin
Semi-finals:
- Rank 1 vs Rank 4
- Rank 2 vs Rank 3
Premier League Darts free bets
Many darts fans will be eager to have a punt at some point during the 2022 Premier League Darts competition. If you’re one of them, we’d recommend heading to one of the following websites, where you’ll be able to claim some fantastic free bets, which you can use to bet o the Premier League Darts.