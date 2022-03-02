2022 Premier League Darts free bets and betting offers for Night Four

The 2022 Premier League of Darts resumes on Thursday 3rd March, with all the top names in the business, such as Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen, heading to Exeter for Week Four.
All the best arrowsmiths in the world make their way to Exeter in a bid to win that lucrative £10,000 prize should they come out on top. Not only the monetary incentive, but the chance to climb the league table and pick up some valuable Premier League points.
This week we have some tantalising tungsten tussles. Jonny Clayton takes on Michael van Gerwen in the opening game of the evening, followed by Englishmen Michael Smith and Joe Cullen battling it out. Then it’s world number one vs two as Gerwyn Price takes on Peter Wright. The last of the quarter-final matches on Thursday sees James Wade face Gary Anderson in a battle of the elder statesmen.
When does Premier League Night Four start and where is it?
Date: Thursday, 3rd March approx. 7.00pm
Location: Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Premier League Night Four TV channel and live stream
TV channel: Night Four of the Premier League, live from the Westpoint Arena in Exeter is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 7.00pm on Thursday night with the first game off at around 7.15pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.
