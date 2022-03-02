Countries
2022 premier league darts free bets and betting offers for night four

2022 Premier League Darts free bets and betting offers for Night Four

Updated

10 hours ago

on

premier league darts

The 2022 Premier League of Darts resumes on Thursday 3rd March, with all the top names in the business, such as Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen, heading to Exeter for Week Four.

If you’re looking for the best Premier League Darts free bets, look no further. You will absolutely love what you find on this page.

Premier League Night Four betting offers & free bets

Best bookmakers for Premier League Night Four free bets

Looking for a bet on the darts this week? Claim the best online bookie offers for The Honda Classic below:

  1. Bet365 – Best selection of Premier League Darts markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for Premier League Darts
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Premier League Darts welcome offer
  4. Boylesports – Plenty of markets for Premier League Darts
  5. 888sport – Superb Premier League Darts enhanced odds

The Premier League Night Four exclusive offers

All the best arrowsmiths in the world make their way to Exeter in a bid to win that lucrative £10,000 prize should they come out on top. Not only the monetary incentive, but the chance to climb the league table and pick up some valuable Premier League points.

This week we have some tantalising tungsten tussles. Jonny Clayton takes on Michael van Gerwen in the opening game of the evening, followed by Englishmen Michael Smith and Joe Cullen battling it out. Then it’s world number one vs two as Gerwyn Price takes on Peter Wright. The last of the quarter-final matches on Thursday sees James Wade face Gary Anderson in a battle of the elder statesmen.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for Night Four of the Premier League Darts this week.

Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a fantastic night of darts.

The Premier League Night Four free bets and offers

Almost every bookmaker you can think of are offering some great free bets and betting offers on Night Four of the 2022 Premier League Darts this week.

Already claimed Premier League Night Four betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

When does Premier League Night Four start and where is it?

Date: Thursday, 3rd March approx. 7.00pm

Location: Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Premier League Night Four TV channel and live stream

TV channel: Night Four of the Premier League, live from the Westpoint Arena in Exeter is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 7.00pm on Thursday night with the first game off at around 7.15pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

