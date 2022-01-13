Although only enjoying Listed status, the 2m 5f Lanzarote Hurdle is the big betting handicap at the Saturday, 15 January meeting at Kempton Park. Sponsors Coral have pumped plenty of prize money into this card with 20 runners vying for the lion’s share of the purse as a result. See the 2022 Lanzarote Hurdle tips from SportsLens horse racing experts below.

But first the stats. Last year’s 66/1 rank outsider springing a shock apart, most recent winners of this race have been well-found in the market. Six of the last eight successful Lanzarote Hurdle horses had starting prices on horse racing betting sites of 7/1 or shorter. Course and distance form helps too because not every animal finds the tight turns of Kempton suitable.

The last two Lanzarote Hurdle winners had a previous placed effort over the trip at this track. Concentrating on horses in the low-to-mid 130s ratings wise could pay with four of the last seven victors fitting this band. In terms of age profile, meanwhile, three of the seven most recent winners were six-year-olds.

It’s no surprise, then, that online bookmakers have horses from that bracket prominent in the market. All recent Lanzarote Hurdle winners came to Kempton off the back of a run but not quickly turned out. Six of the last eight victors ran no sooner than 24 days beforehand. The majority of those had longer than a month off the track to get ready for this.

Of all Lanzarote Hurdle trends, the most interesting is the fact that six of the last eight winners had conditional jockeys claiming weight off their mounts. A quarter of the 20-runner field have such riders this year but do any of them appeal? Let’s see what our tipsters think with their 2022 Lanzarote Hurdle tips in full here…

Why Marie’s Rock is prominent in the Lanzarote Hurdle betting

Nicky Henderson has trained three winners of this race since 2013, so that fine recent record adds to the appeal of Marie’s Rock. A ready course and distance winner last time out, this seven-year-old daughter of Milan bolted up at this level around Taunton just over two years ago. Only a setback stopped Marie’s Rock from building on an eight-length Listed success there. She didn’t win in four subsequent starts but returned to form in a major way last time out.

Marie’s Rock shaped well when third Molly Ollys Wishes in this grade against her fellow mares on Charlie Hall day at Wetherby on her reappearance. She had subsequent dual Listed chase winner Zambella some 6 1/2 lengths behind her in third. Although then only seventh in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham’s November Meeting, Marie’s Rock was just behind a couple of useful types.

Tritonic, just a couple of lengths in front of her in fifth, came out and won the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy Ascot. Glory And Fortune, who split that one from Marie’s Rock at Cheltenham, went on to be a gallant runner-up in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle around this venue on Boxing Day. That gives the form a good look in relation to this Listed event.

Marie’s Rock does have a 9lb rise in her rating to contend with from a ready seven-length win here last time out, but is the clear pick of Henderson stable jockey Nico be Boinville. Seven Barrows have two other representatives in the race but neither top weight Call Me Lord nor owner-stable companion Monte Cristo look well-handicapped. Marie’s Rock is thus the 11/2 favourite with Betfred, who pay six places on this race.

Gelino Bello could cash in on drop in grade

Reigning British champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls also has three Lanzarote Hurdle winners in recent years. Whereas long-time rival Henderson has three irons in the fire this time, Ditcheat relies solely on Gelino Bello. This six-year-old Saint Des Saints gelding has run into Albert Bartlett Cheltenham betting favourite Blazing Khal on his last couple of outings in Grade 2 novice company.

After two defeats on that undulating, galloping track, Gelino Bello now makes his handicap debut off a 2lb lower rating than his opening mark. A flat course may suit him better. The runner-up and third home from Gelino Bello’s previous eye-catching hurdles debut win at Aintree have both scored since, so that remains good form.

Now dropped in grade from his Cheltenham assignments and Festival trials, Gelino Bello may be able to cash in on the drop back in distance on an easier track. Based on the potential he retains, William Hill are 6/1 about him going one better in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton under Harry Cobden.

Greek Brook seeks hurdles hat-trick

Venetia Williams is no stranger to training the winner of this either. Her Herefordshire stables in the Welsh Marches are also having a fine season, so the improving Green Brook could go in again. A typical French import to the yard, this five-year-old Authorized gelding won the Chester Plate on the Flat in May.

Following a summer on the level, Green Brook returned to hurdles in December and built on his length second to the in-form A Different Kind. He then won handicaps at Haydock and Ludlow for conditional and amateur jockeys before Christmas. Green Brook now takes a big step up in class off 8lb higher.

The runner-up from his most recent win went one better this week in a maiden hurdle, so the form has been franked. Green Brook again has the surfaces of Ned Fox in the saddle, taking 10lb off with his claim. That makes this horse of obvious interest, given the above trend for conditionals enjoying Lanzarote Hurdle success. With Bet365 going a standout 8/1, Green Brook is well worth considering for an in-form team.

Up For Parol a great Lanzarote Hurdle each way bet

Jamie Snowden’s Lambourn yard have also been among the winners of late, so Up For Parol could be an each way play here. This six-year-old Flemensfirth gelding saw his Irish Point success over Git Maker advertised by the runner-up, who made a successful hurdles and Rules bow at Chepstow earlier this month.

Up For Parol beat subsequent Listed novice hurdle scorer Barrichello at Wetherby on his second start over the smaller obstacles. He lost a shoe and shaped as if needing the run when third on reappearance in the Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow. While tackling fences didn’t work out, Up For Parol scored nicely in a Haydock handicap hurdle last month.

Although up 6lb for that, there may still be progress in him after just six starts under Rules. Up For Parol had a couple of handy types in-behind when last in action. Regular jockey Gavin Sheehan is three from six on him, so another bold bid to follow-up looks assured. Up For Parol appeals each way at double figure odds of 10/1 with BoyleSports.

Others hope to hit the frame

Many will fancy their chances of getting into the money. Earth Lord is another horse seeking a hat-trick for trainer Philip Hobbs. This six-year-old Mahler gelding relished stepping up to this trip at Wicanton on reappearance, then followed-up on handicap debut at Ascot. Earth Lord also has a 6lb hike in the weights to contend with but may be capable of defying the rise. Lanzarote Hurdle odds of 9/1 with QuinnBet say he can go in again.

The six-year-old brigade is completed by Cobblers Dream and bottom weight On My Command. Starting with the former, who is trained by Ben Case, this son of Yeats won an extended Cork bumper in Ireland before joining his current handler. Cobblers Dream is two from four over hurdles and has never finished out of the money. He found things happening too quickly over 2m here on his second outing.

Cobblers Dream has since appreciated going up in trip and won well at Doncaster on handicap debut last time out. He does have a 6lb rise in the weights on his plate here but so plenty of others. A further step up in trip promises to suit, given his bumper background and pedigree. Case is in excellent form with his small team too, so Cobblers Dream has each way claims at a general 12/1.

Harry Fry’s On My Command sneaks in at the foot of the handicap, meanwhile. The stable went close to winning the Lanzarote Hurdle with a mare 12 months ago. This daughter of War Command has won both starts since joining the yard at Market Rasen and Plumpton. Up 8lb for a 14-length win looks fair, so On My Command is a standout 14/1 with the sponsors and another to consider backing each way.

