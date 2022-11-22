2022 Heisman Watch – Caleb Williams New Odds On Favorite Ahead of Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a new favorite in the Heisman Trophy race as USC quarterback Caleb Williams has made a late bid to overtake previous favorite CJ Stroud. According to the odds at BetOnline, the race is down to three with Michigan running back Blake Corum the third player in the market. Stroud and Corum (if he’s fit) will face off on Saturday in a massive Big Ten clash where the loser could see their CFP dreams dashed. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Heisman Watch.

Caleb Williams – QB, USC | -130 with BetOnline

Caleb Williams has been on an absolute tear to end this season. Over his last five games, he has guided USC to five wins and accounted for a 23 total touchdowns.

Caleb Williams' last five games: ◽️ 438 total yds, 5 total TD vs. Utah

◽️ 425 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Arizona

◽️ 398 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Cal

◽️ 264 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Colorado

◽️ 502 yards, 3 total TD vs. UCLA Heisman favorite? pic.twitter.com/bfYpNhkyjI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 20, 2022

This week, USC faces Notre Dame and they are five-point favorites according to the sportsbooks. While it might look like a struggle for Williams according to the odds, the Notre Dame defense does not seem to be able to defend the pass.

It could be another big night for Williams as he looks to strengthen his Heisman bid, but a Trojans loss could be terminal with the other two contenders going against one another in the biggest game of the season so far.

CJ Stroud – QB, Ohio State | +110 with BetOnline

CJ Stroud has been hyper-efficient this season. He might not have put up the eye-popping numbers that Williams has, but at times he has definitely looked like the best college football player in the country. He leads the nation in QBR with a rating of 183.3, a metric where Williams ranks ninth.

"No question, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have Heisman habits. Tremendous players." Jim Harbaugh spent some time today complimenting @OhioStateFB stars. pic.twitter.com/R6TqKBCH8j — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 21, 2022

Stroud likely has the better chance to add to his Heisman chances on Saturday. He faces Michigan in a 2 v 3 matchup that could see Michigan missing its best player, and Heisman contender, Blake Corum. With the winner almost guaranteed a College Football Playoff place, all eyes will be on him, and a good showing could see him leapfrog Williams again.

Blake Corum – RB, Michigan | +1400 with BetOnline

Blake Corum’s status for Saturday’s crunch game against the Buckeyes is up in the air. He injured his knee against Illinois and only managed one half of football. In that time, he still cleared 100 yards and scored a touchdown. Corum’s numbers are insane this year, and if it wasn’t for a quarterback love-in, he would likely be the favorite for the Stiff Arm Trophy.

“I know the outcome of the game is going to be different-potentially different-if Blake Corum doesn’t play, that’s how good of a player he is”@CoachUrbanMeyer reacts to Blake Corum’s injury ahead of the Ohio State Michigan game. TUNE IN NOW: https://t.co/JlybQzRGOA @dandakich pic.twitter.com/KFjmx9tweI — OutKick (@Outkick) November 22, 2022

If he can’t go Saturday, his Heisman hopes are likely dashed. There are reports coming out of camp that he is out for the game, despite Corum saying he is good to go. Who knows what to believe at this point, but if Corum does go and Michigan wins, these odds will look very silly on Saturday evening.

