Home News 2022 heisman watch caleb williams new odds on favorite ahead of ohio state qb cj stroud

2022 Heisman Watch – Caleb Williams New Odds On Favorite Ahead of Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

heisman

We have a new favorite in the Heisman Trophy race as USC quarterback Caleb Williams has made a late bid to overtake previous favorite CJ Stroud. According to the odds at BetOnline, the race is down to three with Michigan running back Blake Corum the third player in the market. Stroud and Corum (if he’s fit) will face off on Saturday in a massive Big Ten clash where the loser could see their CFP dreams dashed. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Heisman Watch.

Caleb Williams – QB, USC | -130 with BetOnline

Caleb Williams has been on an absolute tear to end this season. Over his last five games, he has guided USC to five wins and accounted for a 23 total touchdowns.

This week, USC faces Notre Dame and they are five-point favorites according to the sportsbooks. While it might look like a struggle for Williams according to the odds, the Notre Dame defense does not seem to be able to defend the pass.

It could be another big night for Williams as he looks to strengthen his Heisman bid, but a Trojans loss could be terminal with the other two contenders going against one another in the biggest game of the season so far.

CJ Stroud – QB, Ohio State | +110 with BetOnline

CJ Stroud has been hyper-efficient this season. He might not have put up the eye-popping numbers that Williams has, but at times he has definitely looked like the best college football player in the country. He leads the nation in QBR with a rating of 183.3, a metric where Williams ranks ninth.

Stroud likely has the better chance to add to his Heisman chances on Saturday. He faces Michigan in a 2 v 3 matchup that could see Michigan missing its best player, and Heisman contender, Blake Corum. With the winner almost guaranteed a College Football Playoff place, all eyes will be on him, and a good showing could see him leapfrog Williams again.

Blake Corum – RB, Michigan | +1400 with BetOnline

Blake Corum’s status for Saturday’s crunch game against the Buckeyes is up in the air. He injured his knee against Illinois and only managed one half of football. In that time, he still cleared 100 yards and scored a touchdown. Corum’s numbers are insane this year, and if it wasn’t for a quarterback love-in, he would likely be the favorite for the Stiff Arm Trophy.

If he can’t go Saturday, his Heisman hopes are likely dashed. There are reports coming out of camp that he is out for the game, despite Corum saying he is good to go. Who knows what to believe at this point, but if Corum does go and Michigan wins, these odds will look very silly on Saturday evening.

