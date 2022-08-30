Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News 2022 haydock sprint cup minzaal and naval crown head betting

2022 Haydock Sprint Cup: Minzaal and Naval Crown Head Betting

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Emaraaty Ana

The 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup is the big highlight this Saturday as a cracking field of speedsters line-up for this lucrative Group One contest. At this stage the Sprint Cup betting revolves around the Owen Burrows-trained Minzaal and Godolphin’s Naval Crown at the head of the market.

We take a look at the main players, the latest Haydock Sprint Cup betting and the key trends to take into the race.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Haydock Races – See All Races at Haydock This Week

What Date Is The 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup?

The Haydock Sprint Cup is a Group One contest run over 6f in early September.

📅Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022
🏇Racecourse: Haydock
💰 Winner: £198,485 (Group One)
📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

2022 Haydock Sprint Cup Main Contenders

Minzaal Popular In The Betting

The Owen Burrows-trained MINZAAL @ 7/2 with 888Sport heads the betting (just) with most bookmakers in the week leading up to Saturday’s 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup. This classy 4 year-old was last seen running the speedy mare – Highfield Princess – to 3/4 of a length at Deauville in the Group One Maurice de Gheest and with 4 of the last 20 Sprint Cup winners running at Deauville last time out this is a big plus.

Minzaal
Minzaal

The form of that run was also given a huge boost recently with Highfield Princess powering home to win the Nunthorpe Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival, while he also had Naval Crown back in 5th that day in France.

This will be Minzaal’s first run at Haydock, but there is no reason why the track won’t suit, while prior to his run in France landed the G3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, with another potential Sprint Cup runner, Go Bears Go, 1 1/4 lengths back in second.

He’s still only had 10 career runs too, winning three and hitting the first three in 80% of those outings. He looks a solid performer now and is sure to be popular on the day. Those against him though will look to his run in the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, where he was 4 1/4 lengths adrift of Naval Crown, who takes him on again. Regular rider Jim Crowley, who has ridden him in 9 of his 10 career starts, continues in the plate.

Naval Crown Will Have His Supporters

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin took the Sprint Cup in 2017 with Harry Angel and prior to that their only other success in the race came way back in 1999 with Diktat.

Charlie Appleby
Charlie Appleby Trains Naval Crown

Charlie Appleby’s NAVAL CROWN @ 4/1 with 888Sport is a leading player though to add to those wins, but does need to make up just under 2 lengths with Minzaal after running 5th in the Maurice de Gheest last time out in Deauville.

However, having won the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this season and picking up a silver medal in the G1 July Cup since, these sprinters seem to be chopping and changing the form all over the place this season.

He had Minzaal well back at Royal Ascot too and having looked to just fade a bit last time over 6 1/2 furlongs the drop back to 6f here is a big plus, while he’s also the top-rated in the field (118) – his three career runs over this trip read 4-1-2. William Buick gets the mount.

Last Year’s Winner Emaraaty Ana Is Back For More

You have to go back to 1966 and 1967 to find the last ‘back-to-back’ winner of the Sprint Cup, so the Kevin Ryan-trained EMARAATY ANA @ 6/1 with 888Sport, who took the honours 12 months ago, will be looking to defy that stat (watch him winning the 2021 race below).

Emaraaty Ana
Emaraaty Ana

Ryan has actually landed two of the last three renewals too, having also taken the prize in 2019 with Hello Youmzain.

The 6 year-old Emaraaty Ana hasn’t won a race since taking this Group One last season – he’s had six outings. However, there are signs that he’s bouncing back to form after a solid third in the Nunthorpe Stakes last time out at York – running on well over that 5f trip to suggest this return to 6f will be right up his street.

He looks a player again, but the only niggle regarding the trends is that 16 of the last 20 Sprint Cup winners (80%) have been aged 5 years-old or younger. Andrea Atzeni rode him 12 months ago to victory and takes over from Kevin Stott in the saddle.

Other Leading Haydock Sprint Cup Contenders

The two-time Wokingham Handicap winner – ROHAAN @ 6/1 with 888Sport – is another to note. He was only a length behind Highfield Princess in the already mentioned Group One Maurice de Gheest in France two runs ago, but has since been well beaten in the G2 City Of York Stakes and you feel he’s still got a bit to prove at the top table. Hollie Doyle has been booked to ride.

haydock park racecourse
Haydock Park racecourse

KINROSS @ 7/1 with 888Sport is the horse that won the City Of York Stakes and is another that will have his backers. But it’s worth noting that race is run over 7f so his dropping back to 6f here. His last runs over this trip read 9th and 8th – therefore, the negative is will he have enough pace to keep up with them during the first half of the race? Frankie Dettori, who won on him last time, rides again.

BRAD THE BRIEF @ 9/1 with 888Sport is the second highest-rated in the field (117) and is a fast-improving sprinter, that heads here having won his last two. The most recent of those successes came in the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh and has now won 7 of his 17 starts on the turf (41%). He’s 2-from-2 since joining the Hugo Palmer yard (from Tom Dascombe) and is also a CD winner at Haydock after winning a Conditions race there easily back in May. He looks fair value at the moment and the each-way call in the race.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

DID YOU KNOW?: 16 of the last 20 Haydock Sprint Cup winners finished in the top 4 last time out – So, why not snap-up a FREE £30 bet with 888Sport to use on Saturday’s Sprint Cup.

Horse racing NAP of the Day 888Sport bet 10 get 30 FB 10 casino bonus

16 Of The Last 20 Sprint Cup Winners Aged 5 Or Younger and Finished In The Top 4 Last Time

One of the key Sprint Cup trends to take into the race when we know the final runners is that 80% of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or younger and were also placed in the top 4 in their most recent run.

At this stage, Minzaal, Kinross, Art Power, Brad The Brief, Go Bears Go, Khaadem, Dubawi Legend, Great Ambassador and Ventura Diamond are the horses that tick both these trends.

15 Of The Last 20 Sprint Cup Winners Came From Stalls 5 Or Higher

This Sprint Cup stat is another to take into account once the final runners are out and the horses have been allocated stalls. With 75% of the last 20 winners hailing from stalls 5 or higher, then this will be a slight negative for four of the runners drawn between stalls 1-4.

It’s also interesting that 8 of the last 20 winners came from a double-figure draw, while 18 of the last 20 horses from stall 1 have been unplaced.

7 Winning Sprint Cup Favourites Since 2006

At this stage the Owen Burrows-trained Minzaal and Godolphin’s Naval Crown are fighting it out for the Sprint Cup favourites berth. Of course, horses don’t know if they are the market leaders in their races, but with 35% of the last 20 favourites winning this race, it’s a contest that punters tend to have a fair record in.

2022 Sprint Cup Trends and Stats

  • 18/20 – Unplaced horses from stall 1
  • 17/20 – Rated 111 or higher
  • 17/20 – Had won over 6f before
  • 16/20 – Had 4 or more career wins to their name
  • 16/20 – Aged 5 or younger
  • 16/20 – Finished in the top 4 last time out
  • 15/20 – Didn’t win their previous race
  • 15/20 – Drawn in stall 5 or higher
  • 14/20 – Winning distance 1 length or less
  • 14/20 – Had won a Group race before
  • 13/20 –Had 4 or more runs that season
  • 10/20 – Had run at Haydock before (4 had won)
  • 10/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
  • 10/20 – Ran at Deauville (4) or York (6) last time out
  • 8/20 – Drawn in a double-figure stall
  • 7/20 – Had won a Group 1 before
  • 7/20 – Winning favourites
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 17/2

 

2022 Haydock Sprint Cup Betting and Full Runners

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup on Saturday 3rd September.

Haydock Sprint Cup Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
MINZAAL 7/2 888Sport logo
NAVAL CROWN 4/1 888Sport logo
EMARAATY ANA 6/1 888Sport logo
ROHAAN 6/1 888Sport logo
KINROSS 7/1 888Sport logo
ART POWER 8/1 888Sport logo
BRAD THE BRIEF 9/1 888Sport logo
GO BEARS GO 10/1 888Sport logo
HARRY THREE 16/1 888Sport logo
DRAGON SYMBOL 16/1 888Sport logo
KHAADEM 20/1 888Sport logo
CASTLE STAR 20/1 888Sport logo
FLAMING RIB 25/1 888Sport logo
DUBAI LEGEND 28/1 888Sport logo
CHIL CHIL 33/1 888Sport logo
GREAT AMBASSADOR 33/1 888Sport logo
UMM KULTHUM 40/1 888Sport logo
HALA HALA ATHMANI 50/1 888Sport logo
VENTURA DIAMOND 66/1 888Sport logo

All odds correct as of 10:36 BST on Tues 30th Aug and subject to change

722 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Recent Haydock Sprint Cup Winners

  • 2021 – Emaraaty Ana (11/1)
  • 2020 – Dream Of Dreams (5/2 fav)
  • 2019 – Hello Youmzain (9/2 cfav)
  • 2018 – The Tin Man (7/1)
  • 2017 – Harry Angel (2/1 fav)
  • 2016 – Quiet Reflection (7/2 fav)
  • 2015 – Twilight Son (10/1)
  • 2014 – G Force (11/1)
  • 2013 – Gordon Lord Byron (7/2)
  • 2012 – Society Rock (10/1)

Watch The 2021 Haydock Sprint Cup Again

Haydock Race Times and Names | Saturday 3rd Sept 2022

  • 1:15 – Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 1m ITV
  • 1:45 – Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 2:20 – Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
  • 2:55 – Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m6f ITV
  • 3:30 – Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 4:05 – Betfair Be Friendly Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV
  • 5:14 – Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 1m RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Haydock races this week. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens