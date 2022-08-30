2022 Haydock Sprint Cup: Minzaal and Naval Crown Head Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup is the big highlight this Saturday as a cracking field of speedsters line-up for this lucrative Group One contest. At this stage the Sprint Cup betting revolves around the Owen Burrows-trained Minzaal and Godolphin’s Naval Crown at the head of the market.



We take a look at the main players, the latest Haydock Sprint Cup betting and the key trends to take into the race.

What Date Is The 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup?



The Haydock Sprint Cup is a Group One contest run over 6f in early September.

📅Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock

💰 Winner: £198,485 (Group One)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

2022 Haydock Sprint Cup Main Contenders

Minzaal Popular In The Betting

The Owen Burrows-trained MINZAAL @ 7/2 with 888Sport heads the betting (just) with most bookmakers in the week leading up to Saturday’s 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup. This classy 4 year-old was last seen running the speedy mare – Highfield Princess – to 3/4 of a length at Deauville in the Group One Maurice de Gheest and with 4 of the last 20 Sprint Cup winners running at Deauville last time out this is a big plus.

The form of that run was also given a huge boost recently with Highfield Princess powering home to win the Nunthorpe Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival, while he also had Naval Crown back in 5th that day in France.

This will be Minzaal’s first run at Haydock, but there is no reason why the track won’t suit, while prior to his run in France landed the G3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, with another potential Sprint Cup runner, Go Bears Go, 1 1/4 lengths back in second.

He’s still only had 10 career runs too, winning three and hitting the first three in 80% of those outings. He looks a solid performer now and is sure to be popular on the day. Those against him though will look to his run in the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, where he was 4 1/4 lengths adrift of Naval Crown, who takes him on again. Regular rider Jim Crowley, who has ridden him in 9 of his 10 career starts, continues in the plate.

Naval Crown Will Have His Supporters

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin took the Sprint Cup in 2017 with Harry Angel and prior to that their only other success in the race came way back in 1999 with Diktat.

Charlie Appleby’s NAVAL CROWN @ 4/1 with 888Sport is a leading player though to add to those wins, but does need to make up just under 2 lengths with Minzaal after running 5th in the Maurice de Gheest last time out in Deauville.

However, having won the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this season and picking up a silver medal in the G1 July Cup since, these sprinters seem to be chopping and changing the form all over the place this season.

He had Minzaal well back at Royal Ascot too and having looked to just fade a bit last time over 6 1/2 furlongs the drop back to 6f here is a big plus, while he’s also the top-rated in the field (118) – his three career runs over this trip read 4-1-2. William Buick gets the mount.

Last Year’s Winner Emaraaty Ana Is Back For More

You have to go back to 1966 and 1967 to find the last ‘back-to-back’ winner of the Sprint Cup, so the Kevin Ryan-trained EMARAATY ANA @ 6/1 with 888Sport, who took the honours 12 months ago, will be looking to defy that stat (watch him winning the 2021 race below).

Ryan has actually landed two of the last three renewals too, having also taken the prize in 2019 with Hello Youmzain.

The 6 year-old Emaraaty Ana hasn’t won a race since taking this Group One last season – he’s had six outings. However, there are signs that he’s bouncing back to form after a solid third in the Nunthorpe Stakes last time out at York – running on well over that 5f trip to suggest this return to 6f will be right up his street.

He looks a player again, but the only niggle regarding the trends is that 16 of the last 20 Sprint Cup winners (80%) have been aged 5 years-old or younger. Andrea Atzeni rode him 12 months ago to victory and takes over from Kevin Stott in the saddle.

Other Leading Haydock Sprint Cup Contenders

The two-time Wokingham Handicap winner – ROHAAN @ 6/1 with 888Sport – is another to note. He was only a length behind Highfield Princess in the already mentioned Group One Maurice de Gheest in France two runs ago, but has since been well beaten in the G2 City Of York Stakes and you feel he’s still got a bit to prove at the top table. Hollie Doyle has been booked to ride.

KINROSS @ 7/1 with 888Sport is the horse that won the City Of York Stakes and is another that will have his backers. But it’s worth noting that race is run over 7f so his dropping back to 6f here. His last runs over this trip read 9th and 8th – therefore, the negative is will he have enough pace to keep up with them during the first half of the race? Frankie Dettori, who won on him last time, rides again.

BRAD THE BRIEF @ 9/1 with 888Sport is the second highest-rated in the field (117) and is a fast-improving sprinter, that heads here having won his last two. The most recent of those successes came in the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh and has now won 7 of his 17 starts on the turf (41%). He’s 2-from-2 since joining the Hugo Palmer yard (from Tom Dascombe) and is also a CD winner at Haydock after winning a Conditions race there easily back in May. He looks fair value at the moment and the each-way call in the race.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

16 Of The Last 20 Sprint Cup Winners Aged 5 Or Younger and Finished In The Top 4 Last Time



One of the key Sprint Cup trends to take into the race when we know the final runners is that 80% of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or younger and were also placed in the top 4 in their most recent run.

At this stage, Minzaal, Kinross, Art Power, Brad The Brief, Go Bears Go, Khaadem, Dubawi Legend, Great Ambassador and Ventura Diamond are the horses that tick both these trends.

15 Of The Last 20 Sprint Cup Winners Came From Stalls 5 Or Higher

This Sprint Cup stat is another to take into account once the final runners are out and the horses have been allocated stalls. With 75% of the last 20 winners hailing from stalls 5 or higher, then this will be a slight negative for four of the runners drawn between stalls 1-4.

It’s also interesting that 8 of the last 20 winners came from a double-figure draw, while 18 of the last 20 horses from stall 1 have been unplaced.

7 Winning Sprint Cup Favourites Since 2006



At this stage the Owen Burrows-trained Minzaal and Godolphin’s Naval Crown are fighting it out for the Sprint Cup favourites berth. Of course, horses don’t know if they are the market leaders in their races, but with 35% of the last 20 favourites winning this race, it’s a contest that punters tend to have a fair record in.

2022 Sprint Cup Trends and Stats

18/20 – Unplaced horses from stall 1

17/20 – Rated 111 or higher

17/20 – Had won over 6f before

16/20 – Had 4 or more career wins to their name

16/20 – Aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

15/20 – Didn’t win their previous race

15/20 – Drawn in stall 5 or higher

14/20 – Winning distance 1 length or less

14/20 – Had won a Group race before

13/20 –Had 4 or more runs that season

10/20 – Had run at Haydock before (4 had won)

10/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

10/20 – Ran at Deauville (4) or York (6) last time out

8/20 – Drawn in a double-figure stall

7/20 – Had won a Group 1 before

7/20 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 17/2

2022 Haydock Sprint Cup Betting and Full Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Haydock Sprint Cup on Saturday 3rd September.

Haydock Sprint Cup Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MINZAAL 7/2 NAVAL CROWN 4/1 EMARAATY ANA 6/1 ROHAAN 6/1 KINROSS 7/1 ART POWER 8/1 BRAD THE BRIEF 9/1 GO BEARS GO 10/1 HARRY THREE 16/1 DRAGON SYMBOL 16/1 KHAADEM 20/1 CASTLE STAR 20/1 FLAMING RIB 25/1 DUBAI LEGEND 28/1 CHIL CHIL 33/1 GREAT AMBASSADOR 33/1 UMM KULTHUM 40/1 HALA HALA ATHMANI 50/1 VENTURA DIAMOND 66/1

All odds correct as of 10:36 BST on Tues 30th Aug and subject to change

Recent Haydock Sprint Cup Winners

2021 – Emaraaty Ana (11/1)

2020 – Dream Of Dreams (5/2 fav)

2019 – Hello Youmzain (9/2 cfav)

2018 – The Tin Man (7/1)

2017 – Harry Angel (2/1 fav)

2016 – Quiet Reflection (7/2 fav)

2015 – Twilight Son (10/1)

2014 – G Force (11/1)

2013 – Gordon Lord Byron (7/2)

2012 – Society Rock (10/1)

Watch The 2021 Haydock Sprint Cup Again

Haydock Race Times and Names | Saturday 3rd Sept 2022

1:15 – Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 1m ITV

1:45 – Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

2:20 – Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

2:55 – Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m6f ITV

3:30 – Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

4:05 – Betfair Be Friendly Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV

5:14 – Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 1m RTV

