2022 Grand National Meeting Times and Full Race Schedule

The 2022 Grand National Meeting is run over three days and will be staged between Thursday 7th and Saturday 9th April, with the main race – the Randox Grand National – run on the final day (Sat 9th April). Across the three day meeting there are many top races to look forward to, including the Betway Bowl, Aintree Hurdle, Melling Chase and the Topham Chase.

See below the full running order ahead of the 2022 Grand National Meeting, plus you can find out how to watch the Grand National for free here.

Full 2022 Grand National Meeting Schedule (Dates, Times and Race Names)

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

2022 Grand National Runners and Riders

The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for saftey reasons. We’ll know the full runners and riders on Thursday 7th April, when the final declarations are announced, but in the meantime we’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.

Key Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

Who Are The 2022 Grand National Favourites?

The 2022 Grand National looks likely to be a competitive affair and that’s already being reflected in the Grand National betting market. There are several Grand National runners that are vying for the favourites position, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 9/1 with BetUK one of those horses.

In the days building up to the 2022 Grand National a lot can change – including non-runners, injuries and weather conditions playing a part. Therefore, with the 2022 Grand National looking a very open race this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see a few horses sitting as the Grand National market leader in the build-up to the race – you can see some of the potential 2022 Grand National favourites here.

Grand National Free Bets

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: