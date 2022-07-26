Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News 2022 goodwood cup cracker as kyprios denies stradivarius

2022 Goodwood Cup Cracker As Kyprios Denies Stradivarius

Updated

35 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kyprios NEW

Wow, the 2022 Goodwood Cup promised to be a cracker and it certainly didn’t disappoint with the big three in the betting – Kyprios, Stradivarius and Trueshan – all having a chance of winning over the final furlong. However, it was the new kid of the staying block – KYPRIOS – who eventually came out on top to add the Goodwood Cup to his recent Ascot Gold Cup success.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Kyprios Continues His Rise Up The Staying Ranks

Surprisingly, trainer Aidan O’Brien’s only previous wins in the Goodwood Cup came with the mighty Yeats (2006 & 2008), but he’s got a new horse on the roll of honour now as his up-and-coming Kyprios won a thriller of a renewal on the opening day of the 2022 Glorious Goodwood Festival.

Kyprios

This 4 year-old had already mopped up the Ascot Gold Cup this season and now recorded a famous double by adding the Goodwood Cup, which is run over four furlongs shorther – a feat that the horse he beat – Stradivarius – managed three times between 2018 and 2020.

Kyprios has only had eight career runs now, but won six of them and looks very versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f, 2m and 2m4f now this season.

With proven stamina, plus a top turn-of-foot, this lightly-raced Galileo colt could be mopping up these cup races for many a year!

His jockey Ryan Moore told the Racing Post “He’s done nothing wrong his year and he’s only doing what he has to do. It was a steadily run race and he was in front a long way out and he was just waiting, I’ve never felt like I’ve got to the bottom of him.

“There’s no doubt he’s a proper Group 1 horse. He’s always been held in high regard and he’s a pleasure to ride. I think there’s more to come and we don’t know where he’ll end up.”

Stradivarius To Race On………For Now!

Stradivarius

With the four-time Goodwood Cup winner, Stradivarius also running a blinder in second and only denied by a neck, his owner – Bjorn Nielsen – suggested to ITV Racing after the race that his 8 year-old would race on, with the Lonsdale Cup (19th Aug) at the York Ebor Meeting the next race on the agenda.

Trainer John Gosden said to the Racing Post: “As long as he’s happy and enjoying his racing and training, there’s no reason [to finish]. He’s an eight-year-old entire and enjoying his life. We’ll let Mr Nielsen know how he has come out of it in the coming days.”

Another Top Effort From Trueshan, But Was The Ground Too Lively?

There was a doubt about the Alan King-trained Trueshan defending his Goodwood Cup title, with the ground always a concern for this 6 year-old – his best form is on the soft.

Trueshan 1

However, connections decided to run and despite running a blinder to be a close third – beaten a neck and 1 1/4 lengths – many will feel the quicker conditions today just got the better of him in the closing stages.

There is also a case to say he had a very tough race when winning the Northumberland Plate under a huge weight before the Goodwood Cup – has it left a tiny mark?

Regardless, he lost nothing in defeat and can be expected to be seen later in the season in races like the Prix Du Cadran (Longchamp) and the British Champions Long Distance Cup (Ascot) – two races he won last season.

2022 Goodwood Cup Result

1st: KYPRIOS (1st 6/4)
2nd: Stradivarius (9/2)
3rd: Trueshan (2/1)

Watch The 2022 Goodwood Cup Again

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV
  • 4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
  • 5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV
  • 3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV
  • 4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV
  • 5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV
  • 5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV
  • 2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
  • 3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022
  • 1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV
  • 4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens