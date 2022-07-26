2022 Goodwood Cup Cracker As Kyprios Denies Stradivarius

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wow, the 2022 Goodwood Cup promised to be a cracker and it certainly didn’t disappoint with the big three in the betting – Kyprios, Stradivarius and Trueshan – all having a chance of winning over the final furlong. However, it was the new kid of the staying block – KYPRIOS – who eventually came out on top to add the Goodwood Cup to his recent Ascot Gold Cup success.

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Kyprios Continues His Rise Up The Staying Ranks

Surprisingly, trainer Aidan O’Brien’s only previous wins in the Goodwood Cup came with the mighty Yeats (2006 & 2008), but he’s got a new horse on the roll of honour now as his up-and-coming Kyprios won a thriller of a renewal on the opening day of the 2022 Glorious Goodwood Festival.

This 4 year-old had already mopped up the Ascot Gold Cup this season and now recorded a famous double by adding the Goodwood Cup, which is run over four furlongs shorther – a feat that the horse he beat – Stradivarius – managed three times between 2018 and 2020.

Kyprios has only had eight career runs now, but won six of them and looks very versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f, 2m and 2m4f now this season.

With proven stamina, plus a top turn-of-foot, this lightly-raced Galileo colt could be mopping up these cup races for many a year!

His jockey Ryan Moore told the Racing Post “He’s done nothing wrong his year and he’s only doing what he has to do. It was a steadily run race and he was in front a long way out and he was just waiting, I’ve never felt like I’ve got to the bottom of him.

“There’s no doubt he’s a proper Group 1 horse. He’s always been held in high regard and he’s a pleasure to ride. I think there’s more to come and we don’t know where he’ll end up.”

Stradivarius To Race On………For Now!

With the four-time Goodwood Cup winner, Stradivarius also running a blinder in second and only denied by a neck, his owner – Bjorn Nielsen – suggested to ITV Racing after the race that his 8 year-old would race on, with the Lonsdale Cup (19th Aug) at the York Ebor Meeting the next race on the agenda.

Trainer John Gosden said to the Racing Post: “As long as he’s happy and enjoying his racing and training, there’s no reason [to finish]. He’s an eight-year-old entire and enjoying his life. We’ll let Mr Nielsen know how he has come out of it in the coming days.”

Another Top Effort From Trueshan, But Was The Ground Too Lively?

There was a doubt about the Alan King-trained Trueshan defending his Goodwood Cup title, with the ground always a concern for this 6 year-old – his best form is on the soft.

However, connections decided to run and despite running a blinder to be a close third – beaten a neck and 1 1/4 lengths – many will feel the quicker conditions today just got the better of him in the closing stages.

There is also a case to say he had a very tough race when winning the Northumberland Plate under a huge weight before the Goodwood Cup – has it left a tiny mark?

Regardless, he lost nothing in defeat and can be expected to be seen later in the season in races like the Prix Du Cadran (Longchamp) and the British Champions Long Distance Cup (Ascot) – two races he won last season.

2022 Goodwood Cup Result

1st: KYPRIOS (1st 6/4)

2nd: Stradivarius (9/2)

3rd: Trueshan (2/1)

Watch The 2022 Goodwood Cup Again

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV

4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV

2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV

4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV

5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV

2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV

3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022

1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.