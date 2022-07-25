2022 Galway Festival Betting Tips | Day One, Monday 25th July

We are on hand with our free Galway Festival betting tips throughout the monster 7-day meeting this week. Something for everyone on the opening day (Monday 25th July) with a mixed 7-race card that includes flat and jumping racing. See below our Galway Festival free tips and best bets.
Plus, grab a £20 FREE BET with our friends at BoyleSports (bet £10, get £20) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Galway today.
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Galway Festival Betting Tips – Monday 25th July 2022
- 5:10 – Galmont.com & Galwaybayhotel.com Novice Hurdle (4yo) 2m½f – HMS SEAHORSE @ 8/15 with BoyleSports
- 5:40 – Easyfix Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 80-109) 2m½f – SHE TOPS THE LOT (e/w) @ 9/1 with BoyleSports
- 6:10 – Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f – TIVERTON @ 4/5 with BoyleSports
- 6:40 – Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap (4yo+ 70-100) 2m1f – FAROUT @ 4/1 with BoyleSports
- 7:15 – Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap (3yo 50-80) 7f – SEEINGISBELIEVING @ 11/2 with BoyleSports
- 7:50 – Eventus Handicap (3yo 60-90) 1m4½f – COMMON PRACTICE @ 11/4 with BoyleSports
- 8:20 – Monami Construction INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f – BUKHILL @ 5/6 with BoyleSports
Note: Odds are subject to change
