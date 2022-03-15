2022 Cheltenham Festival live stream: How to watch Cheltenham for free

The first day of the Cheltenham Festival is about to start, with seven races – including the Champion Hurdle – on the schedule. But where can you watch the Cheltenham races online today? We think the number one answer is Bet UK, and you can see how to stream Cheltenham online at Bet UK when you read below.

How to watch Cheltenham live stream for free

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Cheltenham live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Cheltenham live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 schedule

Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival has a packed schedule, and you’ll be able to watch every race over at Bet UK.

13:30 – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) , 2m 87y

The opening race of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Constitution Hill and Dysart Dynamo go into the race as joint favourites, both with odds of 9/4 at Bet UK.

14:10 – The Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 199y

This is seen by the bookies as another close race to call. You can get Riviere D’etel at 4/1, but the favourite is currently Edwardstone, with odds of 9/4 at Bet UK.

14:50 – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 3m 1f

An exceptionally popular race with punters. There’s plenty of chatter about Our Power, but he current clear favourite is Floueur with odds of 13/2 at Bet UK.

15:30 – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 87y

For most, the Champion Hurdle is the highlight of the day. Betting will be heavy, but there’s a clear favourite for this one – Honeysuckle, which has odds of 73/100 at Bet UK.

16:10 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 3f 200y

The bookies are predicting a three horse race. Both Queens Brook and Stormy Ireland are fancied, but the slight favourite is Telmesomethinggirl, with odds of 7/2 at Bet UK.

16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Grade 3)

This race could be a lot more wide open than the odds suggest, with several horses tipped to do well. At the moment, the favourite is Gaelic Warrior, with odds of 5/2 at Bet UK.

17:30 – National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) (Grade 2), 3m 7f 147y

The final race of the day is a close one to call. Stattler and Vanillier are both fancied by many, but the favourite is Run Wild Fred, with odds of 7/4 at Bet UK.

Cheltenham free bets