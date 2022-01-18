Willie Mullins has nine in the Arkle betting following the release of entries for the Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival race. There are 24 horses in contention in total with Ferny Hollow favourite for more success at this meeting. Mullins mounts dominate the market with the stable responsible for four of the first six in the Arkle betting now.

Injury robbed Ferny Hollow (6/4) of a novice hurdle campaign after just one run last season. However, the Cheveley Park Stud owned seven-year-old is two from two over fences since returning. An impressive weight carrying performance against then four-year-old filly Riviere D’Etel, so unusual in Grade 1 company, at Leopardstown over Christmas helped Ferny Hollow firm up in the Arkle betting with online bookmakers as favourite. He won the 2020 Champion Bumper here at the Festival too.

Mullins also has another dual chase scorer in Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s Blue Lord (11/2) prominent in the market. A tired faller in the Supreme Novices Hurdle here last year, this seven-year-old Blue Bresil gelding looks like making up into an even better horse over fences. Splitting the Closutton pair at the head of the Arkle betting, however, is Alan King’s Edwardstone (9/2).

It has taken time for things to click for this horse in steeplechases. Edwardstone, an eye-catching sixth in the Supreme two seasons ago and fine fifth in the County Hurdle last year, has notched a hat-trick over fences this campaign. This eight-year-old son of Kayf Tara completed it in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices Chase at Sandown Park. Bar those three in the Arkle betting market, it is double figure prices for the remainder.

2022 Arkle betting ante post show

All prices correct as of 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, 18 January 2022

More Mullins mounts could sparkle in the Arkle

Next is Haut En Couleurs (14/1), a five-year-old placed in top juvenile hurdle races last term. He has since resumed winning ways in a Leopardstown beginners chase for Mullins. The yard also has Saint Sam (20/1), to whom similar comments apply, in the same age bracket following victory at Fairyhouse first time out over fences.

Gordon Elliott’s young mare Riviere D’Etel (16/1) no longer receives weight for age but retains a sex allowance against the boys if lining up here. In an Arkle betting market on horse racing betting sites which have Irish horses dominating, the next best British contenders are Dan Skelton’s Third Time Lucki (20/1) and Venetia Williams runner Brave Seasca.

The former won the old Arkle Trial over course and distance well enough but was then found wanting in the Henry VIII. Brave Seasca (25/1), meanwhile, has been progressing in handicaps and defeated last season’s Kingmaker and Grand Annual Chase winner Sky Pirate in the Edward Courage Cup at Warwick in January. Williams may also enter her seven-year-old French-bred in the Festival’s 2m handicap chase.

Bar those eight horses, it is 33/1 and bigger with the Cheltenham betting clearly suggesting that Mullins holds all the aces in this particular division. Many possible Arkle runners also hold entries in the Turners Novices Chase on St Patrick’s Thursday, so Mullins may keep his best prospects apart come the Festival.

