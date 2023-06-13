Scottie Scheffler comes to Los Angeles Country Club ahead of the 123rd US Open as the outright betting favorite. The world number one is just one of a number of elite golfers who go into this week full of confidence. Read on to find out the rest of the US Open odds and who the price-setters feel are the favorites.

Best US Open Golf Free Bets & Betting Promos

BetOnline – Jaw-dropping $1000 of free bets on offer for the 123rd US Open BetNow – Kick-start the 2023 US Open betting with 150% welcome bonus Bovada – Impressive offer for crypto bettors in the USA Everygame – A sports fans dream with vast markets and top odds MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for golf bettors

Who Is Amongst The Betting Favorites For The 2023 US Open?

Ahead of the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club this week, here at SportsLens we are taking an in-depth look at the price-setters assessment of who is the most likely to lift the US Open trophy come Sunday night.

Last year, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick triumphed at the 2022 US Open, finishing on -6 par. Fitzpatrick won by one stroke to Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. Ahead of this year’s US Open, the Englishman is priced at +2800 to defend his title and claim back-to-back US Open’s with the best US sportsbooks.

Heading into the 123rd US Open from LA Country Club, California, it is indeed Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, who heads the market. Scheffler of course won his first major championship last year at Augusta National at the 2022 Masters tournament, and will be hoping to add a second major triumph to his trophy cabinet this week.

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm is next in line in the betting market at odds of +1100 with the best sports betting apps. Rahm won the 121st US Open back in 2021, and will be confident of winning his second US Open and third major championship this week in LA.

Next in line in the betting market is the four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman hasn’t won a major since 2014, but goes into this week as the third betting favorite at +1200 odds with the best high limit sportsbooks. If McIlroy can come out on top after 72 holes, he will win his second US Open and first in 12 years.

One of the main players who heads into the 13rd US Open this week is of course the reigning PAG Championship winner – Brooks Koepka. Koepka has now won five majors, and is looking to add a third US Open to his trophy cabinet come Sunday night this week. The LIV Golf star is priced at odds of +1200 with the best offshore betting sites to win back-to-back major championships.

There are plenty of other huge names from the world of golf who will be confident of coming out on top after four rounds at LA Country Club this week. Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are just some of the names who will be confident of lifting the US Open trophy come Sunday evening.

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Fina, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson are some of the other names who are in contention pre-tournament with the best golf betting apps.

There are also some interesting narratives going into this week with the great Phil Mickelson looking to complete the career grand slam. There are so many incredible players in with a chance of success this week at the 123rd US Open.

US Open 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best offshore betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets ahead of this week’s action in Los Angeles:

Scottie Scheffler @ +750

@ +750 Jon Rahm @ +1100

@ +1100 Brooks Koepka @ +1200

@ +1200 Rory McIlroy @ +1200

@ +1200 Viktor Hovland @ +1600

@ +1600 Patrick Cantlay @ +1800

@ +1800 Xander Schauffele @ +2200

@ +2200 Jordan Spieth @ +2500

@ +2500 Collin Morikawa @ +2500

@ +2500 Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like