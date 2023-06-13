Golf

123rd US Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler +750 Favorite To Win Second Golf Major

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Scottie Scheffler Golf

Scottie Scheffler comes to Los Angeles Country Club ahead of the 123rd US Open as the outright betting favorite. The world number one is just one of a number of elite golfers who go into this week full of confidence. Read on to find out the rest of the US Open odds and who the price-setters feel are the favorites.

Best US Open Golf Free Bets & Betting Promos

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Jaw-dropping $1000 of free bets on offer for the 123rd US Open
  2. BetNow – Kick-start the 2023 US Open betting with 150% welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Impressive offer for crypto bettors in the USA
  4. Everygame – A sports fans dream with vast markets and top odds
  5. MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for golf bettors

RELATED: 123rd US Open Date & Start Time: When Is The 2023 US Open?

Who Is Amongst The Betting Favorites For The 2023 US Open?

Ahead of the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club this week, here at SportsLens we are taking an in-depth look at the price-setters assessment of who is the most likely to lift the US Open trophy come Sunday night.

Last year, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick triumphed at the 2022 US Open, finishing on -6 par. Fitzpatrick won by one stroke to Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. Ahead of this year’s US Open, the Englishman is priced at +2800 to defend his title and claim back-to-back US Open’s with the best US sportsbooks.

Heading into the 123rd US Open from LA Country Club, California, it is indeed Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, who heads the market. Scheffler of course won his first major championship last year at Augusta National at the 2022 Masters tournament, and will be hoping to add a second major triumph to his trophy cabinet this week.

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm is next in line in the betting market at odds of +1100 with the best sports betting apps. Rahm won the 121st US Open back in 2021, and will be confident of winning his second US Open and third major championship this week in LA.

RELATED: US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers For Third Major

Next in line in the betting market is the four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman hasn’t won a major since 2014, but goes into this week as the third betting favorite at +1200 odds with the best high limit sportsbooks. If McIlroy can come out on top after 72 holes, he will win his second US Open and first in 12 years.

One of the main players who heads into the 13rd US Open this week is of course the reigning PAG Championship winner – Brooks Koepka. Koepka has now won five majors, and is looking to add a third US Open to his trophy cabinet come Sunday night this week. The LIV Golf star is priced at odds of +1200 with the best offshore betting sites to win back-to-back major championships.

There are plenty of other huge names from the world of golf who will be confident of coming out on top after four rounds at LA Country Club this week. Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are just some of the names who will be confident of lifting the US Open trophy come Sunday evening.

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Fina, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson are some of the other names who are in contention pre-tournament with the best golf betting apps.

There are also some interesting narratives going into this week with the great Phil Mickelson looking to complete the career grand slam. There are so many incredible players in with a chance of success this week at the 123rd US Open.

US Open 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best offshore betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets ahead of this week’s action in Los Angeles:

  • Scottie Scheffler @ +750
  • Jon Rahm @ +1100
  • Brooks Koepka @ +1200
  • Rory McIlroy @ +1200
  • Viktor Hovland @ +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay @ +1800
  • Xander Schauffele @ +2200
  • Jordan Spieth @ +2500
  • Collin Morikawa @ +2500
  • Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf

LATEST US Open Predictions | Golf Betting Picks, Preview, Free Bets & Best Odds

Author image Paul Kelly  •  11s
Scottie Scheffler Golf - US Open
Golf
123rd US Open Date & Start Time: When Is The 2023 US Open?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

The 123rd US Open is almost upon us as we approach the third major championship on the golfing calendar. Below we run through everything you need to know about the…

rsz tiger rory getty ftr 082422
Golf
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Are Creating A New Golf League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

Much of the news surrounding the golf world over the last week has been based on the merger between the PGA and LIV Golf, a huge business venture that will…

Max Homa Golf
Golf
BetNow US Open Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer for 2023 US Open
Author image Andy Newton  •  19h
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
MyBookie US Open Golf Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For 2023 US Open
Author image Andy Newton  •  19h
golf us
Golf
Everygame US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers for 2023 US Open
Author image Andy Newton  •  20h
Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf
Bovada US Open Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  20h
Arrow to top