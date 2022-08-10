10bet UEFA Super Cup Betting Offer For Existing Customers: £10 Football Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the European Super Cup this evening, and 10bet have a fantastic offering for existing customers ready for the match, so read on to find out how to receive a £10 free bet.

How to Claim 10bet’s UEFA Super Cup Betting Offer

Customers already signed up with 10bet could be in with a chance of winning £10 worth of free bets!

Should Champions League winners Real Madrid manage to register six or more shots on target throughout the game against Frankfurt, customers can opt in to receive an automatic free bet worth £10.

To qualify, read below to find the key details of the offer.

Log in to bet10 and click “Opt In”

Bet £50+ anywhere across the 10bet sportsbook between 07/08 16:30 to 10/08 20:00 GMT at a minimum odds of 4/5 (1.80).

Receive a £10 bet should Madrid fire six or more shorts on target.

Yet to register with 10bet? Click below to claim their new customer offer and then you can opt in to the £5 free bet offer.

100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus + 25 Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 100% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; Free spins validity: 7 days; Free spins max. winnings = £100. Full Terms Apply Min Deposit £15 Offer Terms 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 100% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; Free spins validity: 7 days; Free spins max. winnings = £100. Full terms apply.

10bet Betting Offers for New Customers

If you are yet to sign up with 10bet you can take advantage of a superb £50 bonus when you deposit an initial £15. See below for details:

Deposit at least £15. Use the code PLAY10. Receive a 50% matched bonus up to £50. To receive the maximum £50 bonus you must deposit at least £100 to your account.

Key T’s and C’s

If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is £15. Deposits via Skrill or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY10 in the ‘Bonus Code’ field when making a qualifying deposit into their Main Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to £50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made.