10bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £50 Horse Racing Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Royal Ascot Festival: it’s the biggest flat racing festival in the UK, loved by gamblers and non-gamblers alike. Anything can happen at Ascot, making it exceptionally exciting, and placing a bet on the action only boosts excitement further. One of the best places to bet on the race is 10bet, thanks to their free bet bonus, which we’ll let you know about on this page.

How to Claim the 10bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the Royal Ascot bonus offer from 10bet is exceptionally simple. To claim your bonus, just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to 10bet Deposit £15+ – Skrill and Neteller users are ineligible for this promotion Receive a 50% bonus, up to the value of £50

10bet Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Deposit £100 Get £50 in Free Bets

You should never accept a bonus before first understanding the terms and conditions. You can see this bonus’ most important terms below.

No promo code required

Minimum initial deposit is £15

Wagering requirements of 6x deposit and bonus

Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for accas

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

10bet Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Festival only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.

This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Bashkirova in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup or Nature Strip in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your free bets on. That’s what makes the Royal Ascot Festival so popular, the fact there are so many different races to bet on with such a range of prices across the 35 respective races across the five day festival.

Regardless of how you choose to bet, you should do it at 10bet, where you’ll receive a 50% boost to your first deposit, up to a maximum of £50.

10bet Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with many other online sportsbooks, 10bet are guaranteeing to give you the best possible price on Grand National bets.

Just bet on a horse and if the SP ends up being greater than the price you accepted, your bet will automatically use the SP.

Key T&Cs: Applies to bets placed after 9am on the day of the race. Best Odds Guaranteed will apply to single and accumulator bets.

50% Acca Boost

You’ll find that you receive a boost to every acca bet you make, which can be worth a maximum of 50%.

Just place an acca with 3 or more legs, and it will be boosted. The more legs you have in the acca, the bigger the boost will be.

Key T&Cs: Horse racing selections must be fixed odds on the day of the race. No partial win bets. Min 3 picks at min odds of 1/2 each. If system bet – min 4 picks at min odds of 1/2 each.

Money back Second for the first ITV Race of the day

This offer is up to £10 everyday, from Tuesday to Saturday throughout the whole Royal Ascot Festival on the first ITV race on each of the five days.

Money back as a free bet if Baaeed loses

Existing customers can claim this offer for the Queen Stakes race on Tuesday afternoon on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

This offer is for bets up to a maximum value of £10, so you will get your money back as long as it is no more than a £10 bet.

Bet £10 get £5 if Stradivarius comes second

This exclusive existing customer offer applies for the Ascot Gold Cup race on Thursday.

If Stradivarius comes second, you will get a £5 free bet credited to your 10bet account, as long as you have staked a £10 bet on the race and qualify for the £5 money back offer.

Bet £25 on Horse Racing and get a £5 free bet

This promotion from 10bet is a great one, and it means you are always rewarded with some money back for your commitment to horse racing betting on the 10bet platform.

Social Engagement – £100 Free Bet for predicting forecast of Thursday Gold Cup

That’s right, if you can correctly predict the forecast on Thursday’s marquee race, the Ascot Gold Cup, you will receive a £100 free bet from the team at 10bet.

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

10bet Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

If you’re thinking about betting on the Royal Ascot Festival, you should definitely head over to 10bet. After all, why would you turn down the chance to earn an extra £50, which you can add to your pot of money to bet on the race?

If you want to claim this bonus, you need to head over to 10bet using one of the links on this page. Then you just need to make a qualifying deposit, after which you’ll receive your bonus money.

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets