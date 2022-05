10bet FA Cup Final Betting Offer: £5 Liverpool vs Chelsea Free Bet

FA Cup final day. Wembley Stadium. Warm spring sunshine forecast. The stage is set for Liverpool vs Chelsea who are set to battle it out in the 141st FA Cup final, and ahead of the game, 10bet are offering customers an intriguing extra-time £5 free bet – read below to find out more.

How to Claim 10bet’s FA Cup Final Betting Offer

Customers on 10bet will get a £5 free bet should Liverpool versus Chelsea go to extra time!

To qualify for the bonus, simply stake £25 and the £5 free bet will be automatically deposited into your account should there be a draw after 90 minutes.

Log in to bet10 and click “Opt In”

Bet £25+ across the 10bet sportsbook.

Receive a £5 bet within 24 hours if the game enters the extra time period.

If you’re not already signed up to 10bet, then click below to claim their new customer offer and then you can opt in to their £5 FA Cup final free bet.

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

10bet Offer – Liverpool vs Chelsea Free Bet

We’ve had a look at the terms and conditions of the offer and surmised them below:

Bet £25 or more between 12/05 19:45 and 14/05 16:45 GMT.

Minimum odds 4/5 required on initial bet.

Applies to customers 18+.

Already claimed this offer? Check out some more free bet offers from the best betting sites.

10bet FA Cup Final Betting Offers for New Customers

Those yet to register with 10bet can get a lucrative £50 bonus when they deposit an initial £15. See below for details:

Make a deposit of at least £15. Use code PLAY10. Get a 50% matched bonus up to £50. To receive the max. £50 bonus you must deposit at least £100 to your account.

Key T’s and C’s

If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is £15. Deposits via Skrill or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY10 in the ‘Bonus Code’ field when making a qualifying deposit into their Main Cash Account The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to £50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made.

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

Check all our FA Cup Final betting offers & free bets for Chelsea vs Liverpool.