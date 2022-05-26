10bet Champions League Betting Offer For Existing Customers: £5 Football Free Bet

Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the Champions League final on Saturday evening – 10bet have a fantastic offering for existing customers ready for the match so read on to find out how to receive a £5 free bet.
How to Claim 10bet’s Champions League Final Betting Offer
Existing customers registered with 10bet could be in with a chance of getting a £5 free bet this Saturday! If there happen to be over 2.5 goals during the game, customers can opt in to receive an automatic free bet worth £5.
In order to qualify for the bonus, you will have to have staked £25 and the £5 free bet will be automatically deposited into your account should there be over 2.5 goals.
- Log in to bet10 and click “Opt In”
- Bet £25+ across the 10bet sportsbook.
- Receive a £5 bet.
Should you be new to 10bet, then click below to claim their new customer offer and then you can opt in to the £5 free bet offer.
10bet Offer – Champions League Final £5 Free Bet
Below you will find some of the terms and conditions of the offer, so take a quick glance to see if you qualify.
- Bet £25+ on any sport from 25/05 20:00 to 28/05 20:00 GMT.
- Minimum odds 4/5 required on initial bet.
- Applies to customers 18+.
10bet Champions League Final Betting Offers for New Customers
If you are yet to register with 10bet you can receive a fantastic £50 bonus when you deposit an initial £15. See below for details:
- Deposit at least £15.
- Use the code PLAY10.
- Receive a 50% matched bonus up to £50. To receive the maximum £50 bonus you must deposit at least £100 to your account.
Key T’s and C’s
- If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet account you will not be eligible for this promotion.
- The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is £15.
- Deposits via Skrill or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit.
- To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY10 in the ‘Bonus Code’ field when making a qualifying deposit into their Main Cash Account.
- The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to £50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made.
